Kingston on fire as Cork bench press sinks Cats

Colm Keys

Rebels primed for further improvement as pace eventually tells in thrilling encounter

Cork's Jack O'Connor shoots past Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy to score a goal in the 10th minute of extra time during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile
Jack O'Connor of Cork shoots past Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy to score a goal in the 10th minute of extra time during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kilkenny and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McMan Expand

Cork&rsquo;s Jack O&rsquo;Connor shoots past Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy to score a goal in the 10th minute of extra time during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Cork’s Jack O’Connor shoots past Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy to score a goal in the 10th minute of extra time during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Jack O'Connor of Cork shoots past Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy to score a goal in the 10th minute of extra time during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kilkenny and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McMan

Jack O'Connor of Cork shoots past Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy to score a goal in the 10th minute of extra time during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Kilkenny and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McMan

Cork’s Jack O’Connor shoots past Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy to score a goal in the 10th minute of extra time during the All-Ireland SHC semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

The rout of Leinster hurling in the 2021 championship is complete. In five meetings with Munster opposition now, counties from the ‘east’ have been in the slipstream – Wexford, Laois, Galway, Dublin and now Kilkenny losing by a cumulative 25 points.

Kilkenny are unlikely to console themselves that they at least took this All-Ireland semi-final to extra-time because, in truth, it should never have got that far.

Only Cork hesitancy prevented an emphatic normal time win as, for the second successive semi-final, they lost a six-point lead down the home straight, having done similar against Limerick in 2018 to their detriment.

