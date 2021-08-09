Kingston on fire as Cork bench press sinks Cats

The rout of Leinster hurling in the 2021 championship is complete. In five meetings with Munster opposition now, counties from the ‘east’ have been in the slipstream – Wexford, Laois, Galway, Dublin and now Kilkenny losing by a cumulative 25 points.

Kilkenny are unlikely to console themselves that they at least took this All-Ireland semi-final to extra-time because, in truth, it should never have got that far.

Only Cork hesitancy prevented an emphatic normal time win as, for the second successive semi-final, they lost a six-point lead down the home straight, having done similar against Limerick in 2018 to their detriment.

But this time they had the resolve and nerve to reset and push on, making their huge edge in pace count to record a first Croke Park win over Kilkenny since 2004. In between they’ve lost all four games between the sides, with their sole win coming in Thurles in the 2013 All-Ireland quarter-final.

They also had a reserve strength that Kilkenny couldn’t count on. Shane Kingston came on in the 41st-minute when they were three points down and by the 63rd minute that six-point advantage had been established, the manager’s son the clear catalyst for the Rebels’ surge. Rarely has a substitute had such a sustained impact on a game.

By the end Kingston had picked off seven points from seven shots and with Alan Cadogan adding three and Declan Dalton one, the Cork bench outscored Kilkenny’s by 0-11 to 0-1. It was the the critical difference. And as the game opened up that searing pace really told, with Jack O’Connor revitalised by his switch to half-forward.

O’Connor got the Cork goal in the ninth minute of extra-time, when he raced in off the left sideline after taking a quick offload from Cadogan to convert from an angle he is getting quite accustomed to at this level.

After being so close to dropping anchor in normal time, a three-point lead at that stage against a flagging Kilkenny side felt somewhat more secure.

Kilkenny, in contrast, could drum up little inspiration. TJ Reid got his only point from play and Richie Hogan smuggled the only point off the bench but everywhere else they were bereft of ideas and, frankly, energy.

It’s the third successive Croke Park defeat in which they have been over ran in a second half. Yes, they clawed back that six-point deficit, Adrian Mullen’s goal from Padraig Walsh’s pinpoint delivery after the otherwise imperious Tim O’Mahony had lost control with the clock ticking past the four minutes of added time, providing a lifeline and a reminder that to bury them, you must pour concrete over the corpse. Otherwise, a hand will inevitably resurface.

An All-Ireland final with Limerick in just under two weeks’ time provides Patrick Horgan, now arguably the greatest hurler not to have landed the ultimate prize, with an opportunity for redress. For so long Horgan has shouldered heavy burdens for his county and he didn’t deviate from that here, with 15 points, six from open play.

But even his vast influence began to dilute as the game wore on and Kingston, O’Connor and Cadogan began pouring through black and amber gaps.

Cadogan spurned three goal chances in the last quarter alone, Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy stopping one and Huw Lawlor hooking for another before Cadogan batted over for a point when Robbie O’Flynn, for so long a threat, squared with Murphy committed.

Earlier Murphy had tipped O’Connor’s rasping shot on to a post and out for a 65 while in extra-time, just three minutes before O’Connor brought such welcome relief with his strike, he also got out to thwart another substitute, Alan Connolly, after a Kingston incision.

One goal from six clear opportunities is a return manager Kieran Kingston will seek improvement from ahead of the final but improvement has been a constant feature of Cork’s late summer since they were rerouted to qualifiers. The oxygen from that win over Clare has been transformative over the last three weekends and they have players who can lift their game again.

Kilkenny can point to goal chances of their own that might have produced a different outcome in normal time. On 31 minutes Patrick Collins saved from Eoin Cody at the expense of a ‘65 that TJ Reid converted. Mullen had a shot taken off the line by Niall O’Leary in the 48th minute.

For once, Reid wasn’t able to grab this game. He still made important plays and landed 13 from 14 placed balls but found Robert Downey, the Cork full-back, a formidable opponent.

Downey had his troubles with Billy Ryan, though, who scored five points and was fouled for one of Reid’s first-half frees. Outside Downey, Mark Coleman played the game like a quarterback, producing some sublime deliveries that led to scores, including the goal, until he gave way to fatigue.

For long spells, Padraig Walsh and Paddy Deegan’s defiance in defence looked like it might yield something, though Deegan was lucky to stay on the field when he caught O’Mahony high with his hurl, referee Fergal Horgan opting to show yellow instead.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody was losing an All-Ireland semi-final for only a fourth time in 20 contested under his stewardship.

The defeat now begs the question as to what more he can get from a group of players that has consistently fallen short now. Six championships have now passed without an All-Ireland title, the ultimate barometer in the county. The lack of impact off the bench was palpable and retirements seem inevitable now.

In contrast, a red tide continues to build

Scorers - Cork: P Horgan 0-15 (9fs), S Kingston 0-7, J O’Connor 1-3, A Cadogan 0-3, S Harnedy, R O’Flynn 0-2 each, N O’Leary, M Coleman, D Fitzgibbon, S Barrett, D Dalton all 0-1 each. Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-13 (9fs 1 65), A Mullen 1-3, B Ryan 0-5, E Cody 0-4, J Maher, P Walsh, M Carey, C Fogarty, R Reid, A Murphy, R Hogan all 0-1 each

Cork: P Collins; N O’Leary, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; M Coleman, G Mellerick, T O’Mahony; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; C Cahalane, S Harnedy, R O’Flynn; S Barrett, P Horgan, J O’Connor. Subs: E Cadogan for Mellerick inj (36), S Kingston for Fitzgibbon (41), A Cadogan for Barrett (47), D Cahalane for O’Flynn inj (68), A Connolly for Cahalane (70). Extra time - S O’Leary-Hayes for Coleman (80), D Fitzgibbon for Meade (83), D Dalton 2for O’Connor (85).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; J Maher, P Walsh, M Carey; C Fogarty, R Reid; A Mullen, TJ Reid, J Donnelly.; E Cody, B Ryan, A Murphy. Subs: M Keoghan for Donnelly (h-t), C Buckley for R Reid (50), W Walsh for Murphy (52), J Bergin for Keoghan (59), C Delaney for Carey (f-t), R Hogan for Cody (80), Donnelly for Ryan (85), R Reidf ro Maher temp (89)

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)

Man of the Match

Shane Kingston

Kingston racked up seven points from play from his 41st-minute introduction to provide Cork with an electrifying presence. Cork trailed by three points when he came in, 22 minutes later they led by six. Says it all.

Talking Point

Cork have scope for further improvement but their pace is quite something. The impact of their bench overwhelmed a Kilkenny side that forced extra-time. Could we be on the brink of the end of the Brian Cody-era?

Magic Moment

Has to be Cork’s goal from Jack O’Connor courtesy of a Mark Coleman clearance in the ninth minute of extra-time with Alan Cadogan’s offload setting O’Connor away for a finish coming in along the left sideline.

Match statistics

Wides

Cork 16 (3 first half, 7 second half)

Kilkenny 14 (8, 3)

Frees

Cork 10 (5, 3)

Kilkenny 14 (7, 5)

Yellow Cards

Cork 1 (Eoin Cadogan 87)

Kilkenny 2 Pádraig Walsh 37, Tommy Walsh 64)

Attendance

24,000 (approximately)

What’s next?

Cork meet Limerick in the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday, August 22, Kilkenny must plan for 2022 now.