The club final has become part of the national conversation. On Friday morning, I was in the barrister’s café at the law courts in Belfast. As I walked in, I was beckoned to sit with a group of colleagues from a rugby background.

“When is the replay, Joe?”

“There might not be one,” I replied.

David Russell, a fearsome prosecutor, and even more fearsome full-back with Methody College and then Collegians RFC, laughed. “How the f**k could there not be a replay?”

“It’s the GAA,” I said.

“Get the replay fixed and get on with it,” he said.

The country is having fun at the GAA’s expense. Enoch Burke has been superimposed on the footage of that notorious last play, chanting ‘Where is Dara Mullin?’ US senator Bernie Sanders has appeared on the Kilmacud goal line in his deck chair.

An email is doing the rounds to clubs inviting them to participate in this year’s Kilmacud 8s. Someone responded to an online ad from Crokes for a table quiz for teams of four by asking if the Glen club could enter a team of five.

Stevie Murtagh from the Glen club rang me after I did a radio interview to say I am 1/5 to win the Pat Convery Memorial Clubman of the Year award. This would be the first time in its history the prestigious trophy has been presented to an outsider. I will of course have to do what our own Colm McGuigan did when he was awarded a medal for bravery by the Queen. He sent it back. It’s a Northern thing.​

In his early 20s, Stevie emigrated to the US. On the eve of his departure, there was an Irish wake for him in the Glen clubhouse. At the end of the night, Stevie became very sentimental and took the mic. With tears rolling down his face, he pointed at the crowd and, voice heavy with emotion, said “You are my people, you will always be in my heart,” which got a great ovation as Stevie is very popular. Off he went, like Dick Whittington, only to return a month later. The poor fellow was homesick. I don’t think he has left the parish since.

Rule 6.44 of part 1 of the GAA’s rule book tells us that where “a team exceeds the number of players permitted” and the opposing club objects, then there are only three options: 1. Award of the game to the other team; 2. A replay; 3. A fine. The option chosen “depends on the circumstances”.

The rule allows the GAA to do this without any input from the club. But the GAA are cowards and instead of protecting the integrity of the rules and their own reputation, they forced the decision on to the Glen GAA community.

There is no dispute that Crokes had 17 players on the field for that critical last play, a Glen ’45. Paul Mannion had strayed onto the field over the sideline, which is a technical breach that would qualify only for a fine. But when Mullin was substituted, he stayed on the field and took up a position on the goal line to defend the ’45. The goal line was sealed off and Kilmacud had the luxury of defending with 16 men.

Wattys full-back Ryan Dougan almost got a flick to direct a snap shot towards the goal, missing by inches. Had he connected, it might well have been Mullin who saved it. Not only was he interfering with play (this is not a recognised concept in our rules) but, crucially, he continued to play an active part in the game having been substituted. This is a blatant breach of a fundamental rule. Under the rules, the team, not the officials, bear the responsibility for making sure the rule is followed. Kilmacud are at fault.

Awarding the game to the opposing team is the first option set out in Rule 6.44. For me, awarding the game to Glen would be dishonourable and unsporting. Glen do not want that. They simply want a replay. What happened was unfair and cannot be glossed over. A replay is the correct and honest remedy.

What if this had happened in one of the epic finals between Dublin and Mayo? In 2016, and again in 2017, Mayo lost agonisingly by a point. If a Dublin player had been substituted with a minute to go, when Mayo were throwing everything into forcing an equaliser, and instead of going off he had stationed himself at the heart of the Dublin defence, what would have happened?

There would have been uproar in the GAA community; the GAA committee in charge would have been instructed to investigate and a replay swiftly ordered. The GAA would have made a statement first thing on Monday morning saying: “We are extremely concerned that from the 72nd minute onwards, Dublin appear to have had 16 players taking an active role in the game.

The committee in charge has been notified and will be carrying out an investigation in accordance with the rules. We would like, on behalf of the association, to apologise to the wider GAA community. The committee will announce its decision as quickly as possible.”

​Of course, there would be 82,300 good reasons for that. Also, Mayo are powerful.

In this case, the GAA thought it could brush it under the table, perhaps influenced by what Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke said straight after the game. They decided to do nothing, abdicated their responsibility and instead shifted it onto this small rural community, presumably hoping Glen would just suck it up.

Instead, the GAA has entirely changed the mood of the country, causing widespread anger and frustration. Why, when the rule has so obviously been flouted, did the GAA morally blackmail this small club? Why did they not simply use their power to investigate and then order a replay, where the best 15 win?

Glen have now put the onus back where it belongs. The GAA’s responsibility is to the integrity of the game and the GAA community. They ought not be allowed to hide away from that. I have been making the point for several years now that we have leadership that does not lead. Say nothing. Keep our heads down. Hope it goes away.

Because the GAA farcically tried to hide from this, in the manner of Father Ted putting the curtain over his head in the caravan, they have brought us into disrepute and caused a lot of bad feeling. It is open season now. In the North, Gaels are saying it’s typical anti-Northern bias. People all over the country are saying if it was the other way round, Kilmacud would already have their replay without having to do a thing.

Glen’s sponsor is the local Spar shop. Kilmacud’s is the Beacon Hospital, which is described as “one of the most technologically advanced private hospitals in all of Europe”. With 1,300 consultants, it is owned by the billionaire Denis O’Brien, a man who could afford a fair few Spars.

I have heard a few people saying the Glen objection is unsporting. Really? In 1998, the referee blew up the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Clare and Offaly three minutes early, with Clare three points up and coasting. When the error was discovered, a replay was ordered; Clare lost, and Offaly went on to win the Liam MacCarthy.

In 2005, the Kilmacud manager Robbie Brennan played with Dunboyne in their Meath semi-final against Navan O’Mahony’s. They lost. Turns out Navan made a technical error. They had brought on an extra substitute. Not a 16th man. An extra substitute. That substitute did not touch the ball. Dunboyne objected and Navan were thrown out of the competition. Dunboyne went on to win the final.

​Adminstrators administrate, players play. Now that Glen have objected to this flagrant breach of the rules, the GAA has very little choice but to order a replay. That final sequence has passed into notoriety, and the only way to get rid of the stain is for the teams to do it all over again.

To leave things as they are would permanently ruin Kilmacud’s otherwise superb All-Ireland journey, not to say the reputation of the Association. A fine would establish a dangerous precedent, since it would be the green light to managers to throw on two or three subs at the death and take their chances. If there were an objection or an inquiry, they would point to the precedent of Kilmacud Crokes v Glen.

The only honourable course is a replay, this time with 15 men v 15 men. Only in this way can the stigma be erased. Only in this way can the eventual winners take their place with pride in the pantheon of club All-Ireland winners.

In that event, I look forward to being awarded the Pat Convery trophy, before sending it back. As for the result, may the best 15 win.