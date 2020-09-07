Killoe Emmet Óg win appeal against 48-week suspension

Killoe Emmet Óg are back in the race to retain their Longford SFC crown after a dramatic and emphatic victory for the reigning champions in front of the Disputes Resolution Authority.

The DRA made its eagerly awaited announcement on Sunday night, ruling in favour of Killoe and quashing a draconian 48-week suspension imposed on the club over the non-payment of a fine.

The three-member DRA Tribunal - comprising Jarlath Fitzsimons SC, Eamonn Denieffe and Con Hogan - dealt with Killoe Emmet Óg's challenge against the decision of Longford Hearings Committee to disqualify them from lastyear’s U16 football championship, impose a €750 fine and a subsequent 48-week ban for non-payment of this fine.

The original Longford ruling was later upheld by the Leinster Hearings Committee, prompting one final appeal, heard remotely by the DRA panel on Friday night.

The Tribunal adjourned to consider its decision, which was confirmed in a 16-page ruling released on Sunday evening.

Crucially, the DRA concluded that the Longford HC “erred in deeming that the mandatory and draconian sanction under Rule 6.24(c) was applicable or appropriate in advance, in particular, of a date when it could be consideredwhether the fine had been paid at all.”

The fine was subsequently paid by the club. It was originally imposed after Killoe declined to field a teamin their county U16 ‘A’ final against St Colmcille's/St Francis last January.

Arising from their successful appeal, Emmet Óg have been reinstated in the delayed Longford SFC and are due to play Mostrim next in their outstanding round-robinfixture. Slashers and Mullinalaghta have already reached the semi-final stage.

The Tribunal also directed that the DRA’s expenses should be discharged jointly by the Longford HC and Longford CCC.

The conclusion and determination of the DRA reads as follows …

46. Longford HC did not have the jurisdiction to decide, at the time of imposing a

fine on a Unit that, in the event of failure to pay any fine imposed for loss of

revenue within such period as may be stipulated, a suspension as provided for

in Rule 6.24c T.O. 2019 shall apply.



47. Subsequently, Longford CCC erred in its decision to invoke Rule 6.24(c) to

suspend the Club for 48 weeks on the basis that the Club had not paid the fine

imposed for loss of revenue “before the requested deadline”.



48. Leinster HC erred in upholding the decision of Longford CCC for the reasons

outlined above and, in addition, erred in upholding the decision to impose a 48-

week suspension in circumstances where, by the time Leinster HC heard and

determined the appeal made to it, the fine had, in fact, been paid by the Club.



49. In all the circumstances, the decision made by Longford HC on 20 February 2020 is quashed insofar as it purported to decide that:

“In the event that the fine is not paid by the date stipulated, a Suspension as

provided for in Rule 6.24(c) T.O. 2019 shall apply with effect from 1 Lunasa

2020.”



50. For the avoidance of doubt, in circumstances where it is the understanding of

the Tribunal that the appeal submitted by the Club on 23 February 2020 is still

pending before the Leinster HC, the Tribunal makes no further order in respect

of the decision made by Longford HC on 20 February 2020.



51. The decisions made by Longford CCC on 11 August 2020 and Leinster HC on 26

August 2020 are hereby quashed. Accordingly, the suspension referenced in the

decision made by Longford HC on 20 February 2020 is null and void.



52. Pursuant to Rule 11.3 of the Disputes Resolution Code, the Tribunal directs

Leinster HC to hear the appeal made by the Club on 23 February 2020 as a matter

of priority, with the following directions as to the proper procedures to be

applied:

(1) The case be dealt with by a differently constituted Committee and, as

necessary, temporary members are appointed to Leinster HC pursuant to

Rule 7.14 to facilitate the case being dealt with; and

(2) The case be considered by Leinster HC in light of the Tribunal’s conclusions

set out in this Decision.

