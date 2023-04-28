Kilkenny referees won’t officiate games in the county this weekend in protest over growing abuse

Kilkenny referees will not take charges of games in the county this weekend in protest over growing abuse aimed at them from the sidelines.

It follows the receipt of an anonymous abusive letter last week by one of the referees who had taken charge of a minor hurling game.

The letter was particularly pointed, going into minute detail about some of the decisions taken and ending with a series of barely concealed threats.

This has been described by a refereeing source contacted by Independent.ie as a "trigger" on the back of sustained abuse referees in the county say they have been getting.

The withdrawal of services over four days will impact a wide range of games#, from intermediate hurling league to junior football championship and an underage programme that includes Féile qualifiers.

The referees met in Langton's last night and will not make themselves available for duties until Tuesday at the earliest.

The Kilkenny referees have made their stance in support of their colleague after last week's game but also for another referee who abandoned an intermediate football game recently because of excessive abuse.

The referees are also understood to be conscious of the national picture, too, with colleagues in other counties facing similar abuse and feel a stand has to be made.

In a communication to clubs delivered this morning, Kilkenny GAA confirmed the withdrawal of services for the next four days "to highlight incidents of abuse directed at match officials in recent times.

"Kilkenny GAA does not condone any abusive behaviour and fully supports the GAA ethos of respecting our match officials. Our match officials are integral to the provision of games and all members of the GAA family, players, mentors and supporters must acknowledge and respect this going forward."

Discussions with Kilkenny County Board and Croke Park are expected to forge a path forward.

Wexford GAA held a crisis meeting in their county last September after a number of incidents, including assaults on referees and even one case of online abuse that merited a six-month ban.

The outcome of that meeting was the requirement for all mentors/coaches involved with club teams from U-11 to adult to undergo workshops where self-evaluation of conduct towards match officials was made.

Any club that did not hold such a meeting would not have referees made available to them for their games until they did so.

Wexford also successfully brought a motion to Congress that lifted the 96-week maximum ban that the GAA can impose on a member, clearing the way for heavier penalties for those who physically abuse referees.