Kildare GAA’s financial transformation revealed as county board announces surplus of almost €1.1m

9 July 2016; A general view of a Kildare flag prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2B match between Kildare and Offaly at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildare's GAA's financial transformation over the last decade has been quite eye-catching and that was reinforced at last night's convention when a surplus of almost €1.1m was revealed in the accounts.

Just over a decade ago the county needed advance payments of around €300k from Croke Park to help them pay off creditors owed around €200k as they grappled with a debt of around €570,000, revealed at the 2011 convention.

But the 2022 convention has heard how from income of €3,256,682 they were left with a surplus of €1,083,871 after expenditure of €2,172,811.

Some €400k of this was an investment under the terms from a Irish Immigrant Investor Programme and with a further €250,000, a dividend of €650,000 has been paid into the St Conleth's Park Development Fund which now has over €1.6m.

Kildare chairman Mick Gorman told the convention that work on the redevelopment of the venue will begin in 2023.

Kildare have a Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund grant of €4.875m ready to draw down for work on St Conleth's Park while Croke Park contribution remains unclear as yet.

Gates for Kildare GAA club games in the financial year that went up to September were €601,639 while commercial revenue was €415,559. A further €299,183 was generated by Club Kildare, the county's fundraising arm. Team expenditure as Kildare returned to Division 1 was €838,727.

Meanwhile, Kildare will bring a motion to Congress next year for a return to Under-18 as the inter-county minor grade.

A motion to Kildare's convention from the Raheens club seeking U-18 and U-20 as the inter-county underage grades was widely supported.

The GAA's Central Council rejected a proposal from their Age Grades Task Force last weekend to have U-17 and U-19 underage competitions.

Kildare's call for U-17 to be switched to U-18, where it was until 2017, is likely to generate some support at Congress.