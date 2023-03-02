A general view of St Conleth's Park in Newbridge which is to undergo a €17.5million redevelopment

St Conleth's Park in Newbridge is to close for up to 18 months from the end of March to allow for a €17.5m redevelopment, Kildare GAA has confirmed.

The county has signed a main contract worth €12.9m plus VAT with the Elliott Group for reconstruction which will begin on the day after their final Division 2 league game against Meath which takes place on March 26.

With design and finishing costs, the overall spend is expected to come in at around €17.5m.

The venue will be completely closed, necessitating Kildare to play their home 2023 and 2024 championship and 2024 league games most likely outside the county, in addition to their 2023 and 2024 club programmes at alternative venues.

It is hoped that the project can be completed in time for the 2024 county finals.

When completed St Conleth's Park will have a 15,000 capacity with the complete demolition of the existing stand and dressing room block to be replaced by a new entrance plaza, a new 3000-seat stand which will have dressing rooms, officials' changing rooms, a Club Kildare Lounge, multi-purpose rooms and shops.

Kildare already has significant funds in place, thought to be around €2m, having enjoyed healthy surpluses in recent years while there is also a State Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) grant of €4.875m in place for the last three years.

A €4m contribution from the Government's Immigrant Investor Programme, now closed to new applicants, will also be used.

Contributions from Croke Park and Leinster Council will be in the region of €3.6m with the balance coming from bank loans and a potential naming rights agreement.

The pitch redevelopment will include relaying of the playing surface, installation of an irrigation system and extension/widening of the pitch dimensions to 145m x 85m. There will also be state-of-the-art floodlighting installed.

St Conleth's Park's redevelopment will be the second major infrastructure project to get underway, following on from Walsh Park in Waterford which commenced earlier this year.

Covid held up all the redevelopment projects in the pipeline.

Kildare GAA chair Mick Gorman described it as a "momentous day" for the county.

"We have been working on this project for several years and have encountered many obstacles and delays compounded by Covid and rising inflation," he said in a statement.

"We have persevered and have finally succeeded in achieving this significant milestone. This will be a major step forward for Kildare GAA and also for the town of Newbridge."