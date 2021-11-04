| 3.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kildare final is out in front in terms of ticket prices

Michael Verney

TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action against Luke Scanlon of James Stephen's during their Kilkenny SHC semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand
Players in the pre-match parade for last year's Kildare county final in front of a sparse crowd Expand
Players in the pre-match parade for last year's Kildare county final in front of a sparse crowd Expand
Kilmallock captain Philip O'Loughlin lifts the cup Expand

Close

TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action against Luke Scanlon of James Stephen's during their Kilkenny SHC semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action against Luke Scanlon of James Stephen's during their Kilkenny SHC semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Players in the pre-match parade for last year's Kildare county final in front of a sparse crowd

Players in the pre-match parade for last year's Kildare county final in front of a sparse crowd

Players in the pre-match parade for last year's Kildare county final in front of a sparse crowd

Players in the pre-match parade for last year's Kildare county final in front of a sparse crowd

Kilmallock captain Philip O'Loughlin lifts the cup

Kilmallock captain Philip O'Loughlin lifts the cup

/

TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action against Luke Scanlon of James Stephen's during their Kilkenny SHC semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A survey undertaken by this newspaper shows a glaring disparity between county final ticket prices across the country with Kildare charging punters the most to attend their showpiece event of the season.

General admission is €22 for this Sunday’s SFC final between Naas and Sarsfields at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge – preceded by the minor decider – with €20 charged for other high-profile football games this weekend in Meath, Donegal, Cavan and many other counties.

Patrons are asked to pay just €15 to watch Sunday’s Kilkenny hurling final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and O’Loughlin Gaels – a standalone fixture which is also live on TG4 – while Monaghan’s SFC final between Scotstown and Truagh and the Wicklow SFC final meeting of Baltinglass and Blessington is similarly priced.

Most Watched

Privacy