Kildare final is out in front in terms of ticket prices

A survey undertaken by this newspaper shows a glaring disparity between county final ticket prices across the country with Kildare charging punters the most to attend their showpiece event of the season.
General admission is €22 for this Sunday’s SFC final between Naas and Sarsfields at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge – preceded by the minor decider – with €20 charged for other high-profile football games this weekend in Meath, Donegal, Cavan and many other counties.
Patrons are asked to pay just €15 to watch Sunday’s Kilkenny hurling final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and O’Loughlin Gaels – a standalone fixture which is also live on TG4 – while Monaghan’s SFC final between Scotstown and Truagh and the Wicklow SFC final meeting of Baltinglass and Blessington is similarly priced.
The greatest value of the weekend is found on Noreside where Kilkenny chiefs have granted free entry to frontline workers to see the likes of TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly in action as an acknowledgement of their efforts throughout Covid-19.
Some counties deserve particular praise for their innovative pricing structures with Longford offering special deals to swell the attendance for Sunday’s SFC decider between 2018 Leinster champions Mullinalaghta and surprise-packets Mostrim in Pearse Park.
A €50 family ticket grants entry to two adults and three juveniles (secondary school students) while primary school children are allowed in for free. See how much your county charges in this list.
CONNACHT
Galway
To be confirmed (TBC) – SHC and SFC semi-final double-headers €20 each this weekend, Students and OAPs €15, U-14 free
Leitrim
SFC final €15, U-15s free
Mayo
TBC (€10 for recent quarter-finals)
Roscommon
SFC final €20, U-16s free
Sligo
SFC final €15, U-16s free
MUNSTER
Clare
SHC and SFC finals €20 (TBC)
Cork
SHC final €20; SFC final €20
Kerry
SHC final €15; SFC final TBC (€15 for quarter-final double-header this weekend), €10 Student/OAP
Limerick
SHC final €20, double-header with IHC final
Tiperary
SHC final €20, Senior A & B hurling double-header (€25 weekend pass for Saturday’s Junior and Intermediate also); SFC final TBC (€10 for semi-final double-header this weekend)
Waterford
SHC final €20, Student/OAP €15
SFC final TBC
LEINSTER
Carlow
SHC final €15, double-header; SFC final €15, double header
Dublin
SHC final TBC (Semi-finals were €18 on gate, €15 pre-booked); SFC final TBC (SFC semi-finals this weekend €18 on gate, €15 pre-booked)
Kildare
SFC final €22, curtain-raiser is minor final. Student/OAP €12
Kilkenny
SHC final €15, Students/OAP €10, free admission for frontline workers. Standalone fixture
Laois
SHC final €20, double-header with Premier Intermediate Final; SFC final €20, double-header
Longford
SFC final €20, double-header with JFC final. €50 Family tickets (2 adults + maximum of 3 juveniles (Secondary School going)
Louth
SFC final €20, Student/OAP €10
Offaly
SFC final €20, SFC ‘B’ final played as curtain-raiser
Meath
SFC final €20, LGFA final is
curtain-raiser, Student/OAP €10
Westmeath
SHC final €15, Student/OAP €10
SFC final €15, Student/OAP €10
Wexford
SHC final €20, €10 Student/OAP, double-header
SFC final TBC (SFC double header €15)
Wicklow
SFC final €15, Student/OAP €10
ULSTER
Antrim
SHC final £10 (stg); SFC final £10
Armagh
SHC final £15, double-header with JHC final
SFC final TBC
Cavan
SFC final €20, Juv/OAP €10, Child €1
Derry
SFC final £12 (sterling), U-16s free
Donegal
SFC final €20, Juvenile €5
Down
SHC final £8
Fermanagh
SFC final TBC
Monaghan
SFC final €15
Tyrone
SHC final £8, double-header with junior final
SFC final TBC, JFC final £12