Kildare final is out in front in terms of ticket prices

Players in the pre-match parade for last year's Kildare county final in front of a sparse crowd

TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action against Luke Scanlon of James Stephen's during their Kilkenny SHC semi-final at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

A survey undertaken by this newspaper shows a glaring disparity between county final ticket prices across the country with Kildare charging punters the most to attend their showpiece event of the season.

General admission is €22 for this Sunday’s SFC final between Naas and Sarsfields at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge – preceded by the minor decider – with €20 charged for other high-profile football games this weekend in Meath, Donegal, Cavan and many other counties.

Patrons are asked to pay just €15 to watch Sunday’s Kilkenny hurling final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and O’Loughlin Gaels – a standalone fixture which is also live on TG4 – while Monaghan’s SFC final between Scotstown and Truagh and the Wicklow SFC final meeting of Baltinglass and Blessington is similarly priced.

The greatest value of the weekend is found on Noreside where Kilkenny chiefs have granted free entry to frontline workers to see the likes of TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly in action as an acknowledgement of their efforts throughout Covid-19. Some counties deserve particular praise for their innovative pricing structures with Longford offering special deals to swell the attendance for Sunday’s SFC decider between 2018 Leinster champions Mullinalaghta and surprise-packets Mostrim in Pearse Park. A €50 family ticket grants entry to two adults and three juveniles (secondary school students) while primary school children are allowed in for free. See how much your county charges in this list. Read More CONNACHT Galway To be confirmed (TBC) – SHC and SFC semi-final double-headers €20 each this weekend, Students and OAPs €15, U-14 free Leitrim SFC final €15, U-15s free Mayo TBC (€10 for recent quarter-finals) Roscommon SFC final €20, U-16s free Sligo SFC final €15, U-16s free MUNSTER Clare SHC and SFC finals €20 (TBC) Cork SHC final €20; SFC final €20 Kerry SHC final €15; SFC final TBC (€15 for quarter-final double-header this weekend), €10 Student/OAP Limerick SHC final €20, double-header with IHC final Tiperary SHC final €20, Senior A & B hurling double-header (€25 weekend pass for Saturday’s Junior and Intermediate also); SFC final TBC (€10 for semi-final double-header this weekend) Waterford SHC final €20, Student/OAP €15 SFC final TBC LEINSTER Carlow SHC final €15, double-header; SFC final €15, double header Dublin SHC final TBC (Semi-finals were €18 on gate, €15 pre-booked); SFC final TBC (SFC semi-finals this weekend €18 on gate, €15 pre-booked) Kildare SFC final €22, curtain-raiser is minor final. Student/OAP €12 Kilkenny SHC final €15, Students/OAP €10, free admission for frontline workers. Standalone fixture Laois SHC final €20, double-header with Premier Intermediate Final; SFC final €20, double-header Longford SFC final €20, double-header with JFC final. €50 Family tickets (2 adults + maximum of 3 juveniles (Secondary School going) Louth SFC final €20, Student/OAP €10 Offaly SFC final €20, SFC ‘B’ final played as curtain-raiser Meath SFC final €20, LGFA final is

curtain-raiser, Student/OAP €10 Westmeath SHC final €15, Student/OAP €10 SFC final €15, Student/OAP €10 Wexford SHC final €20, €10 Student/OAP, double-header SFC final TBC (SFC double header €15) Wicklow SFC final €15, Student/OAP €10 ULSTER Antrim SHC final £10 (stg); SFC final £10 Armagh SHC final £15, double-header with JHC final SFC final TBC Cavan SFC final €20, Juv/OAP €10, Child €1 Derry SFC final £12 (sterling), U-16s free Donegal SFC final €20, Juvenile €5 Down SHC final £8 Fermanagh SFC final TBC Monaghan SFC final €15 Tyrone SHC final £8, double-header with junior final SFC final TBC, JFC final £12