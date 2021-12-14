Kieran Keating wins vote for Clare GAA chair

Clare GAA has a new chairman after Kieran Keating, the outgoing vice-chairman, defeated the incumbent Jack Chaplin by 105 votes to 74 at convention tonight.

Chaplain had been just a year in the position but lost out as winds of change continue to blow across the county.

Keating was a member of the county's strategic planning group that presented an impressive five-year plan in October after a turbulent year for the Banner.

There is also a new treasurer with Michael Gallagher stepping aside to allow Rebecca Sexton to take over while Michael O'Connor is the new vice-chair after defeating Paddy Smith in a vote.