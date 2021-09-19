Kerry youngster David Shanahan going extra mile to give US college football a punt

David Shanahan’s story starts in Castleisland. The chapters that followed have seen him spend time in places as disparate as Melbourne and Utah, Serbia and Spain, all in pursuit of a dream of playing college football in the US.

Last weekend, he played on network television as his Georgia Tech side took on Clemson, the sixth ranked team in the country, in front of 80,000 fans and millions more watching on TV. The game was broadcast live nationally on ABC in what was just his third time playing in a competitive game. What’s even more remarkable is that he won his scholarship to the ‘Yellow Jackets’ without ever taking a live snap in a game.

And despite being a freshman, Shanahan, a former Kerry U17 footballer, is now the program’s starting punter in what amounts to one of Irish sport’s most unlikely stories.

“I’m just trying to take it all in,” Shanahan said from his Atlanta base. “There’s so much going on you just have to try and enjoy it and not get too overwhelmed.”

Georgia Tech is one of the oldest and most venerable programs in college football. The school counts former US president Jimmy Carter amongst their alumni but football is huge there. And while it remains an amateur sport, it is big business too. The current TV deal with ESPN was valued at $5.6bn across 12 years, or $470m per annum. Georgia Tech play their home games on campus in their 55,000-seater Billy Dodd stadium but they’ve agreed a deal to play once a season at the recently opened $1.6bn, 72,000 capacity Mercedes Benz stadium in downtown Atlanta. Shanahan is playing big-time ball.

Shanahan’s first stop on his way to becoming the first Irish man to win a full scholarship to play college football was Melbourne. There he joined the ProKick academy, who have a burgeoning reputation for producing punters for football programs in the US. He did well enough there to earn a spot on the Georgia Tech roster but Covid intervened and pushed his arrival there back by about six months.

In the meantime, Shanahan picked up some part-time work in Tralee and trained on his own, hardly the preparation required considering the environment he was about to enter. And with travel to the US from Ireland restricted, he had to get creative.

“I was conscious I was training by myself and that it wasn’t ideal,” Shanahan said. “And I was keeping in touch with the lads from Australia all the while. They said I should try to get to Utah because there was a Prokick coach that lived there, Tom Hackett. He went to the University of Utah but he coaches a lot of High School kids around the Utah area and they were saying if you can’t get to Australia, you should try and get there.

“And when I committed, I was contacted by a lot of Irish lads wanting to do Prokick. One of them was a guy from Derry called Jude McAtamney. So he started sending me video of his kicks and I forwarded them to the Prokick coaches. They said he was pretty good so we started looking about going to Utah together. But we weren’t actually allowed fly from Ireland to the US so we basically figured the only way we allowed into the United States if we went to Serbia and quarantined there for two weeks.”

So to get to Utah, Shanahan and McAtamney had to set the compass for Belgrade.

“There was a list of countries that were banned and if you had been in any of them in the last 14 days you couldn’t go to the US. A few eastern European weren’t on the list for some reason. So we did 15 nights there and were let into the US.

“We weren’t actually quarantined so you could walk around the city. It was Eastern Europe in January so it was cold! It was a lot more open that Ireland at the time but there were still a lot of restrictions. But we found parks and we kicked there and we passed the time basically.

“No one spoke English and we didn’t see any other tourists so everyone was kind of looking at us thinking ‘what are you doing here’. But nobody could ask us what we were doing because no one could speak English.”

In Utah, they practiced with Hackett and visited other graduates of the Prokick program who had been placed at different schools around the US. McAtamney, a former Derry U-20 who is a field goal kicker, did well enough to pick up an offer from Chowan College, a division two school in North Carolina.

Shanahan returned home to prepare for his departure for Georgia Tech in June. But with the US embassy here closed, he had another trip to make and had to travel to Spain to pick up his visa before joining the program with the other freshmen.

“There was about 16 of us. And we arrived for what’s called summer work-outs, it’s basically the start of pre-season.

“It was tough, definitely. Summer work-outs are all running and lifting and we train five days a week so you start at 6am. Some days we’d lift and some days we’d run.

Lifting was the standard weightlifting, cleans and squats and bench presses etc. And then the runs, you’d probably run for about an hour, it’s similar enough to Gaelic football running, more about short bursts 20 or 30 yards but it was tough, especially because it’s pretty hot here in the summer.

“We trained early in the morning but it was still very hot. We did that for June and July and in August you have Fall camp. And Fall camp is basically when we put on the whole pads and helmets and have full blown practices. That was my first time kicking with guys running at me and in a live game scenario. So that was great.”

That Shanahan had never kicked in a match setting when he committed to Georgia Tech is perhaps the most remarkable part of his story. His scholarship is hugely valuable and covers everything from his on-campus accommodation through to tuition for his Business Administration major as well as meals but it comes with terms and conditions, including mandatory attendance at class and study in the evening in what is called a ‘football requirement’.

“Classes have started now so we are up at 6am and we go in and we have meetings and then we practice, we lift and we go to class.

“So we have football from around 6 – 9 or ten in the morning and then we have class maybe from 12 to 5. And then we have study hall from 7 to 8 or so and it’s all mandatory so it’s a pretty long day. It’s football mandatory, freshman have to do it. They put a pretty big emphasis on that here, you need to keep up your GPA (Grade Point Average) to stay eligible to play.”

At that Fall camp, when Georgia Tech had already made a considerable commitment to him, came the first time he had been charged while punting. The size and power of those trying to block his kick stunned him.

“They are big boys. And that’s one of the things that struck me. I’ve never seen as many people that are as big and moved as quickly as the people here.

“It’s jaw-dropping how quick some of the big guys are. And some of them are some of the biggest people I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s all five, ten-yard bursts but it’s crazy quick.”

Shanahan won the job as starting punter and it was on their first game of the season a fortnight ago that he realised just how big college football is.

“It was the coolest moment since I’ve been here. And even the whole build-up to the game. Even though it’s a home game, we stay in a hotel the night before. We leave the campus at 5.0 on a Friday and go to the hotel, they feed you, there’s loads of food. And you hang around the hotel. We left for the game around 5.0 but they park the bus 200 yards from the stadium, and then you walk through the crowd.

“It’s really cool, it’s like Munster final day in Killarney, all the streets are packed, except the team is walking through them. They put up the barriers and the players walk through them. They call it the yellow jacket walk down yellow jacket alley.

“Then you’re in the stadium and it was a night game so it was under lights. It was a ‘white out’ game, everyone dressed in white. They gave out white tee shirts to everyone in the crowd.”

They lost that night but Shanahan has made a good start to life as the ‘Yellow Jackets’ starting punter. The man he replaced in the job went in the seventh round of the NFL draft in 2021. Pressley Harvin III, who is considered amongst the best punters to come out of Georgia Tech, was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers on a four-year contract that could be worth more than $3.5m to him.

After his recruitment, Harvin won the competition to be their starting punter this year and played in their win over the Buffalo Bills on week one. Incidentally, he replaced another former Prokick graduate in that role.

David Shanahan’s journey started in Castleisland. Who knows where it will go from here?