| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry youngster David Shanahan going extra mile to give US college football a punt

David Shanahan has made a remarkable journey to line out for Georgia Tech. Expand

Close

David Shanahan has made a remarkable journey to line out for Georgia Tech.

David Shanahan has made a remarkable journey to line out for Georgia Tech.

David Shanahan has made a remarkable journey to line out for Georgia Tech.

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

David Shanahan’s story starts in Castleisland. The chapters that followed have seen him spend time in places as disparate as Melbourne and Utah, Serbia and Spain, all in pursuit of a dream of playing college football in the US.

Last weekend, he played on network television as his Georgia Tech side took on Clemson, the sixth ranked team in the country, in front of 80,000 fans and millions more watching on TV. The game was broadcast live nationally on ABC in what was just his third time playing in a competitive game. What’s even more remarkable is that he won his scholarship to the ‘Yellow Jackets’ without ever taking a live snap in a game.

And despite being a freshman, Shanahan, a former Kerry U17 footballer, is now the program’s starting punter in what amounts to one of Irish sport’s most unlikely stories.

Most Watched

Privacy