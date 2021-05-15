Kerry have made a crucial change in their game plan – and can now really go after the Dubs 

The Germans call it ‘Gegenpressing’. Literally, this translates as ‘Heavy Metal football’. Dublin perfected Gegenpressing some years ago.

By their All-Ireland campaign of 2018, it was reducing blanket defensive teams to rubble. In that year’s final, they scored 1-5 in a 10-minute first half spell from intercepting Tyrone’s kick-outs by employing it.

Having used the outdated SRUYOA (solo running up your own arses) system last summer, Kerry have finally seen the light.

In Tralee, their Gegenpressing quickly destroyed Galway’s extinct Tally Defensive System (12-man defensive strategy involving shuffling, pointing, soloing and handpassing).

The high press is psychologically crucial. It puts the team in the correct frame of mind. The purpose of the game is to score. To score, the players must have an adventurous mindset.

The high press ensures this, as it involves trapping, intercepting, then counter-attacking at speed, relentlessly hunting for goals and points. It forces the team to play with the right spirit, banishing negativity and fear.

It is why Dublin make short work of the blanket defence.

The Dubs see their opponents drifting back to set it up before the first attack, and one can almost see a giant thought bubble appearing above their heads saying: “Are you taking the piss lads?”

Kerry have also learned that excessive solo running and handpassing does the defence’s job for them. On Saturday, they gave a masterclass in kick passing. With the emphasis of the game plan on attacking, they were transformed.

Against Cork last summer, needlessly fearful of Cork’s running through the middle, they played with a blanket defence, forcing them to move the ball slowly upfield and allowing David Clifford to be isolated and double-marked.

Here, that was just an embarrassing memory. The highly skilled Kerry forwards got the ball early and accurately. Mix in the matchless chemistry of the East Kerry trio of Seán O’Shea, Killian Spillane and Paul Geaney and this was Barcelona.

The only thing worse than being chosen to lead the DUP, is being chosen to mark David Clifford. Liam Silke got the short straw in the changing room beforehand (one is unlikely to volunteer) and looked like the 5’5” white guy being asked to guard Michael Jordan.

I imagined poor Liam going round his team-mates in the dressing room begging them to swap. “Sorry Liam, you know I would do anything for you, but not this.”

I have written on many occasions that this kid will become the greatest player the game has ever seen and he provided overwhelming evidence of that in Tralee.

His first goal was a Jordan-style slam dunk over Silke after a sequence of brilliant, inch-perfect passes from Killian Spillane and Seán O’Shea. The only thing missing was Clifford hanging from the rim after he punched it home. In the parlance of US basketball, Silke had been ‘posterised’ and it was going to be a very long day.

Clifford’s second goal came from the same magic trio, an impossible kick pass from Spillane to O’Shea, who had two metres of space inside a cluster of Galway defenders, then O’Shea to Clifford, then the bottom corner.

A few minutes later, his hat-trick goal, a hilarious, audacious moment that was pure Zidane, and reminded us why life is worth living.

The ball broke on the ground. Clifford looked as though he was going to pull on it with his left, causing the keeper and full-back to dive full length to block it. Instead, he rolled it back to himself on the ground, then nonchalantly stroked the ball to the empty right corner of the net. The poor full-back climbed forlornly to his feet with muck all over his face. Which just about covered the egg.

Kerry have learned that you cannot drop back and defend your way to an All-Ireland.

Here, they pressed high throughout, kept the solo running to a minimum, kicked the ball quickly and accurately and as a result, their skilled forwards thrived and the team was motivated and energetic.

A dull game plan produces dull football. Hence, Galway got precisely what they deserved.

The game is primarily about attacking chemistry, which in turn depends upon an adventurous game plan. Kerry — playing with freedom and imagination up front — have shown us that they might soon be ready to seriously challenge Dublin.

They are learning to treat the blanket defence with the contempt it deserves.

And the 22-year-old who scored 3-6 finally has the game plan he deserves.