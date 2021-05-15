| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry have made a crucial change in their game plan – and can now really go after the Dubs 

Joe Brolly

Clifford delivers masterclass for Kingdom who now have fitting game plan to really go after Dublin scalp

Kerry's David Clifford outsmarts Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
avid Clifford of Kerry sells a dummy to Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power on the way to scoring his side's fourth goal, and his second, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 1 match between Kerry and Galway at Austin Stack Park Expand

Close

Kerry's David Clifford outsmarts Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kerry's David Clifford outsmarts Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

avid Clifford of Kerry sells a dummy to Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power on the way to scoring his side's fourth goal, and his second, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 1 match between Kerry and Galway at Austin Stack Park

avid Clifford of Kerry sells a dummy to Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power on the way to scoring his side's fourth goal, and his second, during the Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 1 match between Kerry and Galway at Austin Stack Park

/

Kerry's David Clifford outsmarts Galway goalkeeper Bernard Power. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The Germans call it ‘Gegenpressing’. Literally, this translates as ‘Heavy Metal football’. Dublin perfected Gegenpressing some years ago.

By their All-Ireland campaign of 2018, it was reducing blanket defensive teams to rubble. In that year’s final, they scored 1-5 in a 10-minute first half spell from intercepting Tyrone’s kick-outs by employing it.

Most Watched

Privacy