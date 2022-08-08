| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

July All-Ireland finals just don’t have the right feeling

Dick Clerkin

Expert View

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor is lifted by players after his side's victory over Galway in last month's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor is lifted by players after his side's victory over Galway in last month's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Sportsfile

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor is lifted by players after his side's victory over Galway in last month's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Sportsfile

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor is lifted by players after his side's victory over Galway in last month's All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Sportsfile

As Kerry’s conquering heroes slip back to their scenic enclaves, club action now takes centre stage on our local airwaves. Over the Covid years, the buzz around the inter-county game faded somewhat, but once the terraces filled again this summer many became blinkered by Sam and Liam’s seductive powers.

Flip-flopping arguments between club and county are becoming as tiresome as they are predictable. Like many polarising debates, the answer is always somewhere in the middle.

Most Watched

Privacy