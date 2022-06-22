John Kiely confirms return of Peter Casey, Barry Murphy and Cian Lynch to Limerick training ahead of All-Ireland semi

Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch has resumed training with Limerick ahead of their All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Galway on July 3.

In a major fillip to Limerick’s quest for an historic Liam MacCarthy three-in-a-row, Lynch could yet return to the match-day fold ten weeks after hobbling off with a hamstring injury against Waterford in the Munster round-robin on April 23.

John Kiely confirmed to the media this evening that the Patrickswell playmaker is very much in his Croke Park plans for Sunday week.

"Cian is making fantastic progress through his rehab and hasn’t had any setback throughout the process. The medical team have worked wonders with him, they set a plan and the timeline is bang in place," the Limerick boss revealed.

"He’s re-engaged with training so the next week to ten days are going to be key in terms of his involvement on the day, but in terms of where we want him to be, he’s exactly there.

“That was always the hope, the plan. Obviously, we’re not entirely through that plan yet, but we’re very happy with where we are right now.”

Kiely also confirmed that Peter Casey and Barry Murphy, who suffered cruciate ligament injuries within weeks of each other last August/September, are now back in full training. Neither has featured during Limerick’s successful defence of their Munster crown.

"Thankfully the injury list isn’t very long, we’re in a very good place," said Kiely. "We came out of the Munster final without major difficulties and having the extra time gave time to get a bit of rest."

He added: "The headline ones are Peter and Barry have done fantastically well and have resumed full training in recent weeks - they’re available for selection and that’s where they’re at. They have fully completed their recovery.

"It’d be remiss of me not to say how hard they’ve worked to put themselves in that position, they’ve worked tremendously hard. The medical team - with Cairbre O'Caireallain, Mark Melbourne, Dr James Ryan and Sean McAuliffe. They’ve worked really hard to get those lads back to the condition they’re in.”