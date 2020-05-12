| 10.2°C Dublin

John Horan was rational, compassionate and wise - but his words felt like acid thrown on an open wound

Roy Curtis

In an interview on The Sunday Game, GAA president John Horan cast further doubt on games taking place in 2020. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

STEPHEN Cluxton, Boris Johnson, a tardy Deliveroo courier, treasured taverns on the September Road and the President of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

As if spilling out of some fevered imagination, this tangle of images kidnapped the senses as The Sunday Game sailed back to a changed world, forbidding black sails rigged to its mast.

The trigger point was GAA President John Horan’s impressive yet devastating interview with Des Cahill, the one that confirmed the worst of our fears.