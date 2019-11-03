Joe Brolly: 'Unchecked, unchallenged and detached from reality - the GPA have completely abandoned the GAA community'

As the great South African winger Brian Habana said in the ITV studio, "this game means much more to the people of my country than just rugby." After their semi-final victory over the All Blacks, when a gloating Eddie Jones, sitting beside two of his players, began his press conference by saying, "Guys, can I just send my best wishes to Warren and make sure he enjoys the third and fourth place play-off", it was obvious how the final was going to go.

Under pressure, arrogance quickly translates to anxiety and this is precisely what happened to the English. They threw passes over the sideline and forward, dropped ball after ball, kicked poorly and quickly degenerated into a mess. By half-time the game was over and in the second half the English quit altogether, leaving an ecstatic and honest South African team to win in fine style.

Last week, as part of England's victory lap, there was an interview in the paper with England's (I can't write this without giggling) 'Visual Awareness Coach'. Dr Sherylle Calder has patented "EyeGym" (I know, I know) which she says "improves players' peripheral vision, reaction times and co-ordination". The good doctor is a doctor of 'performance coaching', who explained how her work has been crucial in bringing England to the peak of performance in these three vital areas of the game. I look forward to her interview next week.

Funny thing about these sorts of doctors, they are never held to account. When the team wins, they are lauded. When they lose, they become invisible.

The night before the match, I tuned in for a few moments to the GAA/GPA All Stars, which has become a charmless Rose of Tralee. It was another oppressively commercial, dull, robotic TV production, just the way the GPA and RTE like it. This formulaic copy-cat style of broadcasting has taken hold everywhere, where the important thing is to read accurately from the autocue. I was uneasy even watching it so briefly, so far removed has it become from the spirit of our games and community. Not even Marty could inject any life into it.

As Rutger Bregman puts it in his masterpiece, Utopia for Realists, "In the 21st century, our TV networks resemble nothing so much as a factory. Slowly but surely quality is being replaced by quantity. The public arena must be neutral." This neutrality is in reality oppression. It prevents criticism, or independent thought, and creates a dystopia where sugary words and banal commentary become the culture. This in turn creates the foundations for unchecked commercialism, allowing it to flourish.

The GAA/GPA PwC All Stars has become a potent symbol of the problem. The GPA is an autonomous body with its own chief executive. It is funded to the tune of millions of euro by the GAA. On top of that, it is free to pursue its own commercial activities. Since being bought off by the GAA, their old radicalism has been replaced by a culture of individualism and rampant commercialism, summed up a few months ago when CEO Paul Flynn claimed - without any sense of embarrassment - that the one per cent of players who benefit from the GPA deserve "a greater slice of the pie".

As if the GAA's funds are some sort of booty to be divvied up like Goldman Sachs' profits. I am continually astonished by the GPA's lack of empathy or understanding of what is happening in the GAA community, and how completely they have abandoned it.

The GPA saw the GAA as a cash cow rife for commercial exploitation for the few, and they were right. Increasingly, they can do what they like without public criticism. Journalists do not investigate their fundraising activities or how they allocate their finances. There are, after all, exotic foreign junkets to think of and glossy dinners and bar bills, and of course dull interviews to fill copy on Tuesdays when not much is happening, eg. 'Best Menswear chosen as GPA Official Suit Partners'.

No-one even knows what the GPA inner circle pay themselves. Unchallenged, they have been able to create a fantasy world for themselves, creating a limited company along the same lines as Premier League soccer's PFA, with more money than they know what to do with.

This commercialism is slowly swallowing us up. Unchecked capitalism in turn means money for the benefit of the few, not the many. If we continue as we are, we will soon be like American sport, where every human-interest story becomes a commercial opportunity.

During last week's baseball world series, a spectator called Jeff Adams was walking back to his seat holding a Bud Light beer in each hand when a home run came hurtling at him. Rather than spill the beers, he held them at arms' length and let the ball hit his chest. The PR people at Budweiser immediately had their home leave cancelled. In sweatshops, tee shirts and baseball caps were churned out with the slogan, 'Always save the beers'. A nationwide TV commercial aired proclaiming 'NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES OR GLOVES'. Heroes? Funny, that is how the GPA describes county players.

The best bit of the weekend was Colm O'Rourke being inducted into the GAA/GPA Hall of Fame. I first encountered Colm in the flesh when my Trinity team played a challenge against Meath. They did us the courtesy of putting out their full team. I walked off the pitch with an understanding of how football should be played.

After that game in Navan, Seán Boylan rang Eamonn Coleman and recommended me. I only found that out after Eamonn died when Seán himself told me the story. Once, in a league semi-final, I went in to tackle Colm as he rampaged through and he hit me in the face with his palm, knocking me backwards head over heels, before driving the ball over the bar. He smiled at me and winked on the way back out.

What a footballer he was. Impossible to mark, he was the embodiment of a winner. Brilliant, modest, fearlessly honest, courageous, he led that Meath team when they most needed it, driving them on to their epic All-Ireland wins in 1987 and 1988. His achievements are all the more amazing when you consider he didn't have an eye coach.

