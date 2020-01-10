Joe Brolly set to make TV return for National League - and go head-to-head with RTE

GAA pundit Joe Brolly is in talks to make a swift return to the TV screens - as an analyst with Eir Sport.

The subscription broadcaster is set to show 10 football and five hurling matches as part of their national league spring schedule, with Brolly tipped to make his bow on the station when Dublin and Kerry meet in Croke Park on Saturday, January 25.

Incidentally, that game will be one of four league matches that will be simulcast by RTE.

The Derry man’s long standing relationship with the national broadcaster came to an end when he was benched for this year’s All-Ireland final replay after his comments at half time in the drawn game where he claimed that referee David Gough had "clearly influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry". In the first half, the Meath official sent off Dublin’s Jonny Cooper and awarded Kerry a penalty.

Brolly later revealed he called Gough to apologise.



However that game turned out to be his last with RTE and in interviews late last year he stated that he didn’t expect to return to Montrose's GAA panel.

"I got a warning," Brolly told Joe.ie last October. "You couldn't make this stuff up."

"It said at 11 minutes past three on the day of the drawn All-Ireland Final you said to Pat Spillane, and it was put into quotes, 'Would you stop patting my arm?'

"'This was grossly unprofessional and rude and cannot be tolerated'," Brolly revealed.

"I kid you not. I was also told that Joanne Cantwell had lost confidence in my abilities as an analyst.”

However the 1993 All-Ireland winner is now set for a return to TV punditry with Eir. Brolly has previously been critical of the GAA's decision to broadcast games from behind pay walls, signing a petition championed by former Wexford hurling captain Diarmuid 'Gizzy' Lyng, calling on the GAA's top brass to 'Remove the Pay Per View model'.

