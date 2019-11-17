Joe Brolly: 'Colossus of youth and invincibility will delight for years to come'

Paul Flynn announced last week that the GPA are in the process of drafting a 'Competitive Balance Programme' designed to close the gulf between the counties in the senior football championship. This is taken directly from the AFL's Competitive Balance plan which was introduced in 1986. That plan had two pillars. Firstly, a salary cap to prevent the wealthier clubs from hoovering up the best talents. Secondly, a draft system where the best young players would be contracted to the weaker clubs. Since neither of these applies to our games, this is just another meaningless PR stunt designed to create the illusion of relevance. He covered the fact it would never see the light of day (at least until he has moved on) by saying this would "take at least 10 years to come to fruition."

Paul Flynn made this announcement at the launch of yet another report into the horrific effects of playing inter-county football and hurling on students. One of the things the GPA has successfully achieved is to create an over-the-top counselling culture, as though playing football and hurling is in some way akin to child abuse. "Hi, I'm John and I'm a Gaelic football survivor." One would not be surprised to see a video of an anguished mother on the GPA website . . . "He told us he was going to his meetings. But he wasn't getting any better. One evening, we followed him and we found him on the pitch kicking points. It was a terrible blow to all of us." If you went by the wave of GAA autobiographies over the last decade, you might almost be led into believing that playing football and hurling is now up there with heroin addiction or serving in Vietnam.

Anyway, there is something useful the GPA could finally do - a 24-hour counselling service for anyone who has just marked David Clifford. Three trained PCTCs (Post Clifford Trauma Counsellors) will be on hand at every venue where he is playing, since he normally goes through at least three opponents in the course of an hour.

Imagine being told in the dressing room that you are going to be his opponent. It would be like the manager pulling you aside and saying, "Look son, you're marking that Clark Kent fella today, do your best."

Last weekend, the critter from Dr Crokes did what he could but like everyone else, he couldn't do anything at all really other than hope for the best. Basically, if he gets the ball, it's entirely a matter for him what unfolds. Against Dingle in the earlier rounds, he scored one goal but missed three. His performance that day emphasises how natural and free-spirited his talent is. The three he missed were down to free-styling. The one he scored was an hilarious masterpiece.

High ball comes in on top of him and two Dingle defenders. He reaches over them and shepherds the ball goalside. Now he is through with only the keeper to beat. A thought bubble may as well have appeared over the goalkeeper's head saying, 'Oh shite'. Clifford pretends to shoot with his right but instead bounces the ball with his huge right hand. He then turns onto his left and pretends to shoot with his left but in fact solos it back up to himself. Then he goes to his right, pauses for a split second and swerves it into the net. All the while, the poor goalie looks like someone having involuntary muscle spasms, his facial expressions reminding one of a dog with its face out the car window.

It is a shock to face him in the flesh. As Norman Mailer said of Ali in his prime, "Men look down, They are reminded of their lack of worth."

This kid has carried the idea of Gaelic football to some advanced place where only he plays it. Facing him is like facing Floyd Mayweather. You are only along for the ride, not really participating in it. A mere prop, like the glamorous assistant who climbs into the box to be cut in half by the famous magician.

Just over two years ago, he scored 4-4 from play in the All-Ireland minor final against a very good, miserly Derry defence. For his second goal, he was surrounded by five Derry defenders, who pulled, shouldered, grabbed and hustled him. It was all to no avail. Clifford had his angles, dummies, feints and hand-offs worked out to perfection, like some invincible GAA android sent back from the future. When he tipped the ball gently to the net Derry gave up altogether. No disrespect to their very able manager, but Ant and Dec could have guest-coached that Kerry minor team to an All-Ireland. "Hahahahahahaha. We're in the Kerry dressing room, and hahahahahahahaha, Ant is about to give the lads a rousing team talk." "Thanks Dec. Ok Lads. Give the ball to David. We want to hear them shouting I'm a Derryman, Get me out of here. Hahahahahahahahaha."

In the replayed All-Ireland senior final this year, it was Michael Fitzsimmons' turn to step onto the plank. The kid did what he liked, kicking three points from play against the veteran All Star full-back. He ended up on the losing team primarily because Kerry have not yet learned to build their game plan around him. But that day is coming.

Last weekend, he ruined one of the great club teams of Ireland, capping his performance with another brilliant goal that had the huge crowd on their feet. Only for Clifford, there was nothing brilliant about it. In his rarified world, this is the norm. Afterwards he danced joyfully with his teammates, which is another thing to love about him: the obvious delight he takes in the game and his pals.

He will be a source of fascination and delight for many years. A sort of immaculate conception. A pure spirit who flatly rejected the Aussie rules scouts and their bullshit. A colossus of youth and invincibility and a giant grin that makes you somehow hopeful not just about the future of the game, but about life itself.

Sunday Indo Sport