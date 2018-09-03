Jim Gavin reveals the dressing room inspiration ahead of Dublin's historic All Ireland triumph

Dublin's senior footballers won a historic fourth All-Ireland football championship in a row with victory over Tyrone in Croke Park on Sunday.

The Dublin squad had travelled to Clare the weekend ahead of the final, and the area has become a popular retreat for the Dubs as Gavin's parents hail from Cooraclare and Moy in the west of the county.

The All-Ireland champions stayed at Donald Trump's Doonbeg hotel and held a training session at Kilmihil GAA club during their stay.

While at Kilmihil, Dublin boss Jim Gavin said the club presented his squad with a mass card wishing them luck in the final, and revealed today that the card came with them to Croke Park on Sunday.

"A few weeks back we stayed in west Clare in Doonbeg," Gavin told RTE.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful part of the country. My roots are obviously from there my mum and dad come from west Clare, and we had a training session in Kilmihil GAA club.

"They sent us a lovely mass card and sent us best wishes for the final and it meant a lot to us. We don't put many posters up in the dressing room, but that was certainly one of them.

"The boys and the Dublin team they just love the west coast, we're lucky on the island to have a special coastline, and it was really a great time to get away and prepare for the final."

In the Sunday Independent yesterday, Dermot Crowe went into detail about Dublin's trip to Clare.

Jim Gavin, already the most successful Dublin football manager with four All-Irelands from five attempts, is a blend of sometimes contradicting influences, like many people. Both his parents are from west Clare and there is certainly something of that imprint on him, even if not too many people in that part of the world reference Abraham Maslow, the psychologist who Gavin says he has leaned on for wisdom.

When he was young his father would drive the family down from Dublin, when it was a lot more challenging through the many towns and villages and heavy traffic, and to pass the time he would sing. Jimmy Gavin belted out songs and still does, that being his nature. But his son also remembers the man, a lorry driver, who went to work early every morning and came back late at night when they were children, and the smell of oil and his greasy brow. And his mother Ann Vaughan, a primary school teacher, and how hard she worked as well.

Ever since taking over, Gavin has taken his players, the most scrutinised players in the game, to the west of Clare, where his parents have their roots, in Cooraclare and Moy. Most recently, during the weekend of the All-Ireland hurling final, the squad stayed in Doonbeg, in the hotel owned by a certain President of the United States, and they trained in Kilmihil, a few miles away where, it is safe to say, Donald Trump has not set foot nor is ever likely to.

Eoin Downes, a former Kilmihil club chairman, was present. He tells how afterwards the players made themselves available to coach local kids, and for about 40 minutes they interacted with members. “Very humble now,” says Downes, “and a very nice bunch of lads. The club was delighted to be able to host them. Jim had been down during the week. He walked the pitch and looked at the facilities and he was delighted. For the hour or two it was behind-the-scenes training, there was no one from the club inside there. Once they were finished, the gates were open.

“You might think the Dubs would be a different outfit, which they are, but they’re really down to earth. They just said, talking to one or two, that they were delighted to get out of Dublin for the weekend, too much talk of four in a row. And five in a row.

“The Dublin players gave their gloves to some of the young lads. They said they would stay around for half an hour or 40 minutes. They worked by their timetable and that was it. Bernard Brogan did the stretches with the kids.”

Anthony Daly’s daughter works during the summer in a local supermarket, Fitzpatrick’s. On the Sunday morning, several of the Dublin players arrived in to buy some rolls. “They came in for wraps and coffee, seven or eight of them jumped out of a couple of cars,” says Anthony Daly, relaying the tale, “and they have that bit of commonality as well as being high achievers. Michael Darragh Macauley came in, Mick Fitzsimons. All the girls were giddy. The excitement when they came in. I thought: wasn’t it a grand common touch?”

He is saying this generously, because five years ago when Gavin was in his first year as manager of the Dublin senior football team, and Daly was leading Dublin to a first Leinster senior hurling championship in 2013, they were competing to some extent for players and staff. And Daly was usually losing. Before the season began Daly lost his prized trainer, Martin Kennedy, to the football side. Efforts to lure Ciarán Kilkenny, Cormac Costello and Eric Lowndes to hurling, after successful dual careers as minors, also failed. It became clear they were being outmanoeuvred. There was the famous moment when, shortly before a pre-season meeting to which all three were invited, text messages arrived to Daly’s phone, almost identical in wording, stating that as much as they were honoured to be asked, they would be focusing on football. And they would not be attending the meeting.

So, before they’d even started, Gavin had wiped his eye, taking his trainer and persuading those talented duals that football was the way forward. But Daly still can’t say he doesn’t admire Gavin.

“I’ve heard great stories about him doing stuff for clubs, going to junior A medal presentations,” he says. “I never had a cross word with him. Any time we met, we had great oul’ chats about west Clare, but while I would have more rows with (Pat) Gilroy I would have longer chats about teams and even sharing advice. There was something of an open book about Pat, and in saying that I am not being in any way critical about Jim.”

