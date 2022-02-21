Jim Gavin golfing with Boyzone, Davy sees red and GAA on TV

Jim Gavin will be golfing with Boyzone and Robbie Fowler in Mauritius

It was always likely to be the way but we haven’t heard much from Jim Gavin since he stepped away from his record-breaking Dublin team.

And perhaps the last place you expected to hear about him was in a sentence that also includes Robbie Fowler and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and the sunshine island of Mauritius.

But that is the company the former Dublin player and manager will find himself in next month when he heads for the Indian Ocean to take part in a ‘Legends Tour’ event that will see eight sporting figures battle it out on the golf course for charity.

During his time as Dublin manager, Gavin was a staunch supporter of the 'deterMND: tackling Motor Neurone Disease' charity, which was set up by the now sadly departed former Antrim footballer Anto Finnegan shortly after his diagnosis.

And Gavin will play for that charity in the event next month.

Gavin will be in some exalted company for the 'Celebrity Series Grand Final' . Along with Boyzone’s Duffy, broadcaster Dan Walker, former England footballers Teddy Sheringham and Robbie Fowler, Scottish sporting legends Gordon Strachan and Gavin Hastings and presenter Georgie Bingham will all tee off in the event that takes place on March 29 at Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius.

A total of £100,000 will be on offer at the event with the winner walking away with £25,000.

“He (Finnegan) sadly passed away last year aged 48 but his memory and legacy remain strong as does his ambition and inspiration to raise awareness for and research around the disease,” Gavin said.

Davy sees red as Cork camogs triumph

Davy Fitzgerald might not be part of an intercounty hurling setup for the first time in his adult life but it appears he’s lost none of his fire as he was shown a red card during the Cork camogie team’s league win over Clare in Ennis yesterday.

Fitzgerald is coaching the Rebel team and an incident towards the end of the game that also saw Clare joint manager Conor Dolan sent off was one of the main talking points as the Rebels ran out 2-6 to 0-4 winners.

GAA on TV this week

The live action on TV and streams keeps coming this weekend with six hurling and football games available to watch as Dublin’s footballers and the Limerick hurlers go in search for their first league win of the campaign.

Saturday

NFL division two: Down v Roscommon, 5.0 BBC Sport online/GAA Go

NFL division one: Donegal v Tyrone 7.30 RTÉ 2

Sunday

NFL division one: Kildare v Dublin, 1.45, TG4

NHL division one: Galway v Wexford, 2.0, Live TG4 app/deferred TG4 at 5.30

NHL division one: Limerick v Cork, 3.45pm, Live TG4

Quote of the week

“We've just got a 'no excuses' culture in the dressing room. People dwell on the fact that we haven't had games but that's totally out of our control. All we did is control everything we could control.’ London manager Michael Maher after his side picked up their third successive win in their division four campaign for what is the Exiles best ever start to a league campaign.

Number of the week

1 – there were several stats doing the rounds ahead of Dublin’s clash with Mayo in Croke Park but perhaps one stood out. After the Connacht side’s win, it took to the princely sum of one the number of times Mayo have beaten Dublin in a regulation league game in the capital.

