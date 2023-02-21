| 11.5°C Dublin

Jarlath Burns needs to be radical and ruthless from day one

Martin Breheny

President-elect has a year to plan big calls at a time when change is needed

Jarlath Burns with his sons Conal (left) and Jarly Óg after being voted in as GAA president-elect at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Those of a certain vintage will recall Hall’s Pictorial Weekly, a satirical series on RTÉ television in the 1970s. Set in the fictional town of Ballymagash, it cast a jaundiced eye on Irish life.

Presided over by Frank Hall and involving some wonderful actors, including Frank Kelly and Eamonn Morrissey, its depiction of Ballymagash Urban District Council meetings was pure comedy gold.

