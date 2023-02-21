Those of a certain vintage will recall Hall’s Pictorial Weekly, a satirical series on RTÉ television in the 1970s. Set in the fictional town of Ballymagash, it cast a jaundiced eye on Irish life.

Presided over by Frank Hall and involving some wonderful actors, including Frank Kelly and Eamonn Morrissey, its depiction of Ballymagash Urban District Council meetings was pure comedy gold.

They invariably consisted of hopelessly ill-informed councillors shouting at each other before becoming bored and bringing the meeting to a close with a furious waving of hands and a unanimous ‘Aye’ to some daft proposal they had rejected the month before.

Last weekend’s GAA Congress had no such histrionics, but there was a touch of Ballymagash about the voting on motions. So many of them were passed by margins that came close enough to unanimous to suggest the token opposition was either a mistake on the voting handset or a silent kick against consensus.

Of the motions passed, 39 were by margins in excess of 95 per cent and six were 90-95pc. Granted, many were largely on housekeeping issues, but a few examples left you wondering – why was that so popular? More specifically, why was it necessary to overturn a decision made two years earlier?

In 2021, Congress approved a proposal preventing U-20 hurlers from participating in that grade if they played senior championship in the same year. It meant that some of the best young hurlers were barred from a competition specifically designed for them.

It was ridiculously unfair, underlined by events last year when Kilkenny won the title. They beat Galway, Wexford and Limerick by one-point margins. However, that trio were all below full strength having lost players to the exclusion rule.

In a victory for common sense, a proposal to allow U-20s play in their own grade, as well as senior, was passed on an 82-18pc majority last weekend. Yet, only two years ago, Congress voted overwhelmingly for the opposite.

If it’s a bad rule now, it was a bad rule two years ago. Similarly with Kerry hurlers and their right to play in the Munster Championship if they win the Joe McDonagh Cup. Up to now, they would have faced a play-off with the lowest team on Munster’s round-robin table for the right to play in the provincial campaign. It was patently unfair on them but had been imposed – and maintained – by Congress up to last weekend when 98.2pc of delegates decided it was time to change.

Those types of dramatic U-turns don’t reflect well on the decision-making process. In the Kerry and U-20 cases, Congress got it right, but why was either anomaly voted through in the first place? And who’s to say some other daft proposals won’t creep through again?

Maybe Jarlath Burns can. He will be taking over as president next February at a time when the GAA will be within 10 years of its 150th anniversary. His term will start the countdown and, given his pre-election comments, he intends to make a big impact on shaping the Association towards what it should look like for the momentous occasion.

His work starts now, not in a year’s time. In fact, I would suggest the next 12 months will be more important to his presidency than the three years in office, complete with all the formalities involved in the role.

The next year allows him time to put a structure around his vision so that when he takes over, the foundations will be in place and the building can begin immediately.

It is time for radical thinking across so many issues, including amateurism, demands on players, the runaway train which is leaving lower-ranked counties further behind, the impact of rural depopulation and the unacceptable standard of so many county grounds.

Burns wants to change Central Council’s role from rubber-stamping to becoming an ideas/debating chamber. About time, too. As for the various committees, they need a much higher quota of contrarians than has been the norm for a long time, people who will challenge authority, including the president.

Time to get to work, Jarlath, you have a busy year ahead.

Martin McHugh calls time on subs cynicism

Martin McHugh has come up with what, at face value, looks an eminently sensible idea to end the cynical practice of introducing subs during end-of-game stoppage time in order to disrupt play and run down the clock.

He proposes that substitutions only be allowed for injured players after the 70th minute.

So far, so good, but would it work?

Unfortunately, the strong likelihood is that it would lead to another form of cynicism, with players feigning injury as per the sideline manual of ‘doing whatever it takes’.

Even the sharpest medical mind can’t make an instant decision on whether a player is injured, so doctors would have to err on the side of caution and allow a player to exit, even if he’s cheating.

For McHugh’s proposal to really work, a ban on all stoppage-time substitutions would be required.

That might sound harsh, but if it’s the price to be paid for helping to eradicate one particular branch of cynicism, then so be it.

Billy Morgan coverage has whiff of ageism

In an unmistakable irony, the start of Mary Kennedy’s excellent TG4 documentary on ageing, Fad Saoil, had to be delayed last Wednesday night because the Sigerson Cup final went to extra-time.

UCC edged past UL, bringing Billy Morgan yet another success in a career where he has reached every peak as player and manager. So why is that relevant to TG4’s disrupted schedule?

Well, judging by virtually every report of the game, the fact that Morgan is 78 years old was deemed relevant. Why else would it have been mentioned so often?

If he were 20/30 years younger, there would be no reference to his age, so why do it because he’s 78?

Why see it as something that needs to be mentioned as if it’s a major part of the story when it’s simply a case of one of the sharpest analytical minds in management doing its business on a wet Wednesday night?

Do I detect a whiff of unconscious ageism, even if it’s dressed up as a compliment?