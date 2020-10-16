'It's time to put a stop to it now' - Former GAA president Liam O'Neill says championship should not go ahead

Former GAA president Liam O'Neill has said the 2020 championship should not now go ahead in light of the changing circumstances.

In an interview on Tús Áite on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this evening, O’Neill called for the games to be shelved on health and safety grounds.

"From the start of the year, I’ve said that we need to be careful, to be safe. I’m saying now that the inter-county games shouldn’t go ahead. It’s time to put a stop to it now. The numbers are going up every day," said O'Neill who served as GAA president from 2012 to 2015.

"If we think that’s the right thing to do, then we should do it, regardless of the consequences," he added.

"If we stop it, nobody will be put in danger as a result, if we don’t, they might be. There’s only one decision, to stop it immediately. I think it’s as simple as that. There are more important things than matches. Nothing is more important than people’s lives."

"As someone who has an interest in GAA, as someone who’s deeply involved in my own club in my community, I don’t think it’s worth the risk."

The GAA are expected to wait for the outcome of the Cabinet sub-committee meeting tomorrow before making a call on the rest of the season.

For now, this weekend's Allianz Football League resumption, All-Ireland U-20 football semi-finals and hurling league finals and playoffs go ahead.

