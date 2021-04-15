| -1.2°C Dublin

'It’s the wrong way around' - Fanning fearing the effects of shortened club calendar

Former Waterford manager Páraic Fanning believes the GAA &lsquo;didn&rsquo;t fight hard enough&rsquo; to keep its elite status Expand

Michael Verney

It’s impossible to please everyone in the GAA when it comes to fixture scheduling amid Covid-19, but former Waterford hurling supremo Páraic Fanning believes the Association missed a glorious chance to “use their imagination” when games return.

With much less time to run inter-county leagues and championships this year, Fanning believes GAA chiefs could have merged the two competitions (much like the Kilkenny SHC format) to satisfy the interest of sponsors while still ensuring that club activity wasn’t left out in the cold.

