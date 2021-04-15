'It’s the wrong way around' - Fanning fearing the effects of shortened club calendar

It’s impossible to please everyone in the GAA when it comes to fixture scheduling amid Covid-19, but former Waterford hurling supremo Páraic Fanning believes the Association missed a glorious chance to “use their imagination” when games return.

With much less time to run inter-county leagues and championships this year, Fanning believes GAA chiefs could have merged the two competitions (much like the Kilkenny SHC format) to satisfy the interest of sponsors while still ensuring that club activity wasn’t left out in the cold.

The Mount Sion clubman also questioned the need to play five rounds of league action and whether silverware will be coveted by different counties given its close proximity to this year’s championship.

Fanning expects many to treat the league as they would “practice games”, devaluing its worth, while these extra matches mean club players around the country must sit on their hands as the county activity unfolds.

“With the amount of time that’s left, I think they’re trying to get too much into such a short space between club and county. There’s pretty much a full county season with five league games and your championship too,” Fanning told the Irish Independent.

“That’s a lot of games and I think they took too much into the club calendar to facilitate a fuller county calendar and to me, it’s the wrong way around. The inter-county season only finished in December and clubs are mad to get back as well.

“Everyone thinks a split season would be great, and I do too, but it was never designed to put clubs to the back end of September. It has to start a bit later because of Covid, but I just think September is too far for clubs to wait.

“Bar the All-Ireland finalists, you can start maybe a month earlier, but it’s not a certainty who will be in the final and no one can plan and we’re left with the same problem that we had in the first place.”

Fanning, who is managing Kilkenny side Dicksboro this year with former Carlow boss Colm Bonnar working as his coach, believes these fixture problems are “a knock-on effect of the GAA giving up elite status” and “not fighting hard enough to keep it.”

Fanning also predicts that the lateness of the club season will have financial implications at grassroots level.

“Clubs will be looking for money and looking for pitches because a number of teams will be searching for lights now in the one area. Not many clubs in Waterford have lights so they’ll be looking for the WIT Arena or Carriganore and that’s not ideal for clubs,” he said.

“You’re talking at least 300 quid a week, that’s a lot of money when you look at at least €1,200 a month for clubs to be finding. There’s the whole cost of it and the integration of people with young lads growing up behind the goal, you won’t see that.

“Fathers going up training and their sons and daughters are pucking around somewhere else on the pitch, that’s part of it and you won’t see that on those dark wintry nights. That’s what’s being lost at the moment and that’s the killer for me.

“You’re taking clubs out of their communities as well. The whole buzz in the community of going up to watch club training and kids going to watch it, that whole attachment of the club and you’re having to go somewhere else to train.

“It’s a culture thing too that we need to get back to. Inter-county is massive and we all love it, but I do think we have to be very careful how we end up with our club game as well and that’s the reason why everyone is looking for something better than we had.

“People may be used to the dark nights with their clubs, but that doesn’t make it right and the drop-out rates went up because it (fixture planning) was all wrong and we weren’t providing a proper games programme and that’s the thing. It’s not about squeezing it in there.”

Fanning, grandson of former GAA president Pat Fanning, also worries about the future of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

The third-level competition is something which has a special place in his heart having captained Waterford IT to their first title in 1992 before leading them to success on the sideline three years later.

As a Business Development and Operations Manager at Waterford IT, he craves a Fitzgibbon Cup which is given time to breathe in the GAA calendar. The 51-year-old sees it as a “breeding ground for future inter-county stars”, but he fears that it is starting to disappear off the GAA’s radar and he feels that it may suffer the same fate as the Railway Cup if not protected in the near future.

“The Fitzgibbon is squeezed to absolutely nothing and it’s a disgrace and nobody gives an afterthought to it. There’s a great competition going to go down the tubes if they’re not careful. The GAA need to start thinking about their calendar properly.

“I just think the inter-county game is gone a little bit mad and as an organisation, we need to remember why we exist,” Fanning said.

