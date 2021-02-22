| 5.7°C Dublin

‘It’s looking very gloomy from a financial point of view’

Money worries identified as the single biggest issue facing all counties in survey

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Financing future activities has been identified by county chairs as the single biggest challenge facing counties in the coming years.

Less than a week since the GAA reported massive losses of €34m across central, provincial and county levels, and with forecasts that the 2021 books will be largely similar, an overwhelming majority of chairpersons pointed to the future financial health of their counties as the most significant factor for them in the coming years.

Running a significant program of games when a return to play is permitted, concern for the participation and development of underage players and the well-being of members were also consistent themes amongst the 25 county chairpersons who replied to our Irish Independent survey.

