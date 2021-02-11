'It's hilarious to call League of Ireland elite and the Dubs not elite' - GAA managers blast government decision

THE reaction of inter-county managers to the latest extension of enforced purgatory has ranged from shock and confusion, dismay, fears for the longer-term ramifications – and incredulity that the GAA’s finest are suddenly no longer considered 'elite'.

What has changed from last November/December to now? Is it Covid-19 numbers, the menace of these new variants, or is it at least partially to do with money even though no one is saying as much?

We spoke to several managers across a number of codes today, and here is a flavour of their response to Wednesday night’s bombshell news that even a resumption of collective training is off the agenda until Easter, with no clear signal of what this means for a constricted GAA calendar in 2021…

NIALL CAREW (Carlow football)

"Well, I think it’s mind-boggling how all of a sudden we’re not elite, when we were a couple of months ago. So, you’d be wondering is there something else, what is it? I mean, when you compare the League of Ireland - those boys are not all in a bubble, in fairness to them. They’ve to go home to their families as well after playing, and we’re in the same category as that.

"I feel sorry for the players, because every lad needs a target in terms of when the National League is starting. They’ve put in so much as it is, and then to pull the carpet from under them again - it’s a little bit soul-destroying. They are amateur but they give so much, in terms of into the community and to the country really."

Q: Would it have been safe to resume training in March?

"I think it could have been done. In fairness to the GAA, we were very good in terms of adhering to all the guidelines … we had our championships (last winter) and there were no outbreaks at that stage. I think it would have been done very safely.

"As human beings we’re all creatures of habit, so we were all used to not togging out but going straight to training and then getting into our cars and going home. Then you played your league matches and we only had so many in a dressing-room; I thought it worked very well.

"Now, I know there are different strains now; but if we were all back on March 5 like we thought we would have been, I think every county would have been very, very happy with that. It was the right thing to do to give it the extra month, but now just leaving it on the long finger is just kicking the can down the road, but are they going to keep kicking it? How can we keep players fresh and interested?”

Q: Does the uncertainty over this season’s format makes it doubly difficult?

"It does, of course. Look, the elephant in the room here is the finance … if they came out and said, ‘Listen here, lads, the big thing is that we’re not going to get enough revenue if we get you back now, whereas if we get you back in September, we might be able to run off the league and championship and we’ll get more revenue in to keep the whole thing going.’ Just come out and say it – don’t be hiding behind it. I think it is down to finance.

"But, of course, I’d be absolutely ‘bet’ into a corner from people that are not into the GAA, by saying ‘Look, the risks that are involved’ … and it is risky. But I go to work every day; I work for St John of God’s, sure you’re risking everything. Sure, going to the shop is a risk as well.

"But if you adhere to the guidelines, you’ve a great chance of keeping the thing at bay. We still have to live as well, and I think that the GAA brought an awful lot of normality to people when they were able to pay their fiver on telly to watch a game. It was brilliant.

"But I tell you, it’s very hard now on the whole mental health thing – for management and players – not knowing. If we all knew that it wasn’t going to happen until the autumn, well tell us!"

BRIAN DOWLING (Kilkenny camogie)

"Like everybody, when the news came through last night it was complete shock. I was looking forward to maybe getting back in March, so it’s very disappointing that we’re not going back. The girls were looking forward to getting back onto the pitch as well.

"I thought inter-county was managed very, very well before Christmas. I suppose things are a bit more serious now, so we understand - they’re obviously not making these decisions lightly so we just have to get on with it and hopefully we’ll get clarity sooner rather than later. Is it going to be club first or county first? What should we be doing? Should the club managers be looking after the players, or the county players getting individual plans?

"The Camogie Association came out with a statement, I think it was late December, and they had the old kind of structure which was never going to work. So, we had no idea when our championship was going to be. They didn’t come out and say they were following the GAA one basically, so we had no idea really what structure they were going with this year."

Q: How do you keep your players motivated?

"We’d just started last week, putting the girls on their strength and conditioning programmes, that they can do in their own time at home. But we literally pulled all that now and left things optional for the time being, because I don’t think you can be asking players to do something when you just don’t know what’s around the corner. Like, we mightn’t be playing until October if it goes by last year."

COLM COLLINS (Clare football)

"You must preface all this with we’re not stupid, we see what’s going on with the numbers and this new strain of the virus. Safety is important. But I think it’s kind of hilarious to be calling League of Ireland elite sport and the Dubs not elite sport… it beggars belief that teams like the Limerick hurlers, and the football winners like Dublin, are not considered elite and a division two soccer team is considered elite. I mean, teams that will have 82,000 customers paying to see them, as opposed to whatever handful - oh man, that’s unbelievable.

"But I think it probably has long-term consequences. This might suit the GAA at the moment… but what more elite can you get? Maybe they need to pay the players, that will make it elite, would that be a good idea?"

Q: How difficult is the uncertainty?

"No doubt it’s extremely difficult, but most managements will have learned the lessons from the last time. And I would like to think we’re a little bit better at it this time; time will tell. Some teams didn’t do very well, we were one of those, but it is difficult. I mean, you can’t substitute especially proper team meetings in a close atmosphere – it’s impossible to replicate that on a pitch.

Q: If numbers kept falling, would it be safe to resume training in a month?

"I would defer to people who know a lot more than me on this. If the medical people say it’s not safe, I’m happy enough with that. The last thing I would like to do is put any of these young fellas’ lives in danger, or the lives of anybody living with them in danger. That’s it, simple enough. But the contradictions in this are what tickles me… there’s a lot more going on here than meets the eye, is what I’m thinking."

Q: Should activity resume with the national leagues or club first?

"I’m fine as long as I get clarity. If they said, ‘Okay, the club is going first’ - grand. But don’t just leave us here. Like, where am I fitting at the moment? Any programmes that we had, which were aimed at getting everybody ready to return to training on a pitch in early March, they’re gone out the window. So, I’d like to know what we’re exactly supposed to be doing.

"Obviously we defer to medical opinion at all times and the safety of the players is paramount, and people who live with them. But a bit of clarity here in the whole plan for the year wouldn’t go astray, and a bit of leadership from our friends in the GAA."

GERRY FAHY (Galway ladies football)

"I’m just wondering what has happened? When you’re not at the table, it’s difficult to know for sure what type of conversations and discussions are going on. What can we do? Everybody is a bit surprised that this decision has come about.

"Because we were a new management, we were starting off from scratch by holding trials. At least the people who were there already have their squads together; they’ve an advantage, that’s just the way it is. But I’m hoping that they will play a league, and maybe they’ll condense it down a bit – I think they had it halved already.

"No more than anyone out at the moment, everything is a bit frustrating. The general populace were thinking March 5 was set there, something to be aiming for, and it looks like now that mightn’t happen. So, I suppose the whole country – in every walk of life – is going to be a little bit taken aback by that.

"The hope, genuinely, at least if we’re coming off [lockdown] right this time, it will be the last time we’ll have to come out of it. If that’d be the case, it would be worth it. What’s the point in going out and coming back in again? You have to trust that they have it right."

ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM (Roscommon football)

"How it was downgraded from the elite level would be a disappointment. A disappointment for players, because they would see themselves on a par with athletes and people who are working for Olympic qualification and professional soccer teams in Ireland.

"The nature of it was sudden as well. I think there are repercussions over these downgradings and statements, and how the GAA is looked at. It’s not just players for inter-county, but everybody in the GAA wants their sport to be top. You’re fighting for your corner always and you’re trying to promote it, no matter what. We fight like dogs to beat each other, but we’d always stand very, very proud of the game. Even from the foundation of the game - it was built out of oppression really back in the 1800s.

"And now you would feel that, in a pandemic like this, unfortunately one of the outcomes of it could be that you’d lose young players and that’s the biggest loss, if that did happen. I’m not saying it would happen, but it could. When it goes off the landscape, the vacuum will be filled by others."

Q: Games were okay in a November lockdown but not now?

"It’s a bit of a kick in the teeth to everybody who was involved in the games at that time, and the games last summer at club level. You’d have to say, players and management and coaches have put themselves out there to provide entertainment for the wellbeing of a huge amount of people. It was harder to administer, harder to train, and people had to be extra careful.

"And then [that changes] for whatever reason, and it appears there may be other reasons and it’s more than likely financial and there mightn’t be an appetite to support that, financially, from the Government – who did that last year."

Q: What about the message from Junior Sports Minister Jack Chambers that the GAA hadn’t shown a “massive appetite to return in the medium term”?

"There’ll be a bit of pinball with the political side on that, because nobody wants to be seen to throw the baby out with the bathwater on this one. I think the games that the GAA ran worked within the guidelines and they were extremely safe. It was a credit to all concerned. And then for this to happen …

"I mean, the reason of the bubbles isn’t a reason really. Most people are now working from home, and abiding by all restrictions, so I see no difference between a League of Ireland player and a GAA player, at any level. Now, if somebody said there was 20,000 cases of Covid as a result of celebrations at club level and county level last year, that’s a different story – but that hasn’t been.

"I think if you opened the gates in April to clubs, far, far more numbers will have to go to games, have to go to training, than there would be in county. The longer you can leave it (the club season) without losing the games … is more prudent."

Q: What about a new season that starts with national league, then club, and then inter-county championship?

"You’ve two pre-seasons – you just can’t come off a club scene and go straight into inter-county. It’s unfair to clubs and it’s unfair to counties. It’s either all club goes first, which is highly unlikely because of the volume of people on the road playing, very early… or if they went with your three league games going into championship knockout, I think that would be acceptable."