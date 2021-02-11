| 1.4°C Dublin

'It's hilarious to call League of Ireland elite and the Dubs not elite' - GAA managers blast government decision

Clare manager Colm Collins is heavily critical of the government's decision not to include the GAA under the 'elite sport' umbrella. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Frank Roche Email

THE reaction of inter-county managers to the latest extension of enforced purgatory has ranged from shock and confusion, dismay, fears for the longer-term ramifications – and incredulity that the GAA’s finest are suddenly no longer considered 'elite'.

What has changed from last November/December to now? Is it Covid-19 numbers, the menace of these new variants, or is it at least partially to do with money even though no one is saying as much?

We spoke to several managers across a number of codes today, and here is a flavour of their response to Wednesday night’s bombshell news that even a resumption of collective training is off the agenda until Easter, with no clear signal of what this means for a constricted GAA calendar in 2021…

