It's full stream ahead as GAA clubs and their supporters find way to cope with lockout

News that the limit of 200 on outdoor gatherings would not be extended until, at least, the end of the month, sends the GAA further down a road it has already been travelling for some distance.

With supporters all but locked out, the demand for access to streaming services has gone through the roof. And with championships edging towards knock-out stages and with no easing of restrictions, that demand will increase even further.

Ever since RTÉ and TG4 agreed to "a relaxation in regulations governing the simultaneous broadcast and streaming of club games until attendance figures are reviewed" almost every county board – and countless individual clubs – have begun streaming their own matches to cater for the supporters who can’t attend the game live.

And to date, it has been a happy compromise. The numbers from both broadcasters – which show more than half a million people engaged with their four games across three days – underline the interest in the club scene amongst an action-starved public, with the streaming of several other games seemingly having little effect on their viewership.

"These are exceptional times and we understand that," TG4’s head of sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said of the decision to forgo their right not to have competing GAA games streamed at the same time.

Darren Martin, Junior Secretary of Castleknock GAA, prepares the online streaming service prior to the Dublin County Senior Football Championship Round 1 match between Castleknock and St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh at Somerton Park in Castleknock recently. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Darren Martin, Junior Secretary of Castleknock GAA, prepares the online streaming service prior to the Dublin County Senior Football Championship Round 1 match between Castleknock and St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh at Somerton Park in Castleknock recently. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"And I think it’s very important for GAA fans to be able to watch their club. So there was no issue at all from our point of view. From a personal viewpoint, I understood the 200 limit.

"As crazy as it is, including players and officials, it is really limiting what fans can go to the game so we understand it is very important they can watch the games. We didn’t think twice about it."

On a local level, there has been considerable demand, too. From individuals with a camera, who work with their clubs, to more professional set-ups, the story is the same – the reaction to streaming games, that would scarcely make a ripple otherwise, have been warmly welcomed.

In Monaghan, Shane Birdy, a freelance TV producer, records games for the Carrickmacross Emmets club for analysis purposes and for any other club in the area who is interested.

But on being prompted last weekend, he streamed their championship clash with Castleblayney Faughs on YouTube. It was a local scrap in the group stages.

But more than 2,700 people tuned in at various stages to watch Carrick get their championship off to a winning start.

There’s no uniformity to the offerings. Some counties charge per game, others offer package deals and there are those who still pay for the games to be streamed and put them online for free.

Antrim GAA engaged the services of Jerome Quinn, who runs Jerome Quinn media, last weekend and broadcast two SFC games free of charge. Between promo videos, live streams and highlights clips afterwards, there were more than 32,000 views for both games.

Other individual clips have gone viral. Quinn posted footage of Bryansford goalkeeper Mark Reid scoring a point from play in the Down championship – it was watched more than 130,000 times.

"I’ve found what we do helps deter people from travelling to the game," said Quinn who streams his games via Facebook.

"Clubs are appreciative of the service because they can say to people then ‘don’t travel, you’ll be able to see the game’. It doesn’t stop them travelling altogether but it does deter them and that is something that will be useful in the coming weeks I think.

"The very first game we did since we came back, it was Bredagh in Belfast who play in a public park, so they don’t own their grounds. They were playing Downpatrick.

"So in theory 300 Downpatrick supporters could have taken their dog on Friday and just happen to be walking around the park. But they could also say to the local council ‘look we are doing our best here’ so it’s been useful and helps people get used to the idea of not going to the game and watching it online."

Bringing games to people who can’t be there – for whatever reason – looks like it’ll be the way of things for a while.

"For the St Gall’s Naomh Eanna, one guy got in touch, he was in the queue in Ikea watching the game on his phone. And another fella was sitting in his car while his wife was shopping in Belfast so he was delighted too," he said.

"There were people watching in San Diego and different places, People are putting it on big screens too so it is still gratifying, so whether there’s 156,000 or 156, it’s still fun to do, and that’s the beauty of it."