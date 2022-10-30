‘It’s exhausting to live in fear, worrying that someone might figure you out ... every day’

1 Teammate to soulmate

​An Irish name pops up on the screen when I open the Snapchat app. AoifeNi wants to add me as a friend. And who is AoifeNi? Well, she’s from a place called Knockavilla in Cork.

I first hear of the place when a close neighbour of mine, Barbara O’Connell invites me to play soccer for Knockavilla Celtic. Barbara is a sports journalist and she asks me and a few other girls in the city if we have any interest in having a go?

My first thought ... where is Knockavilla?

Well, it’s a place in West Cork, which is about half an hour outside of Cork city. This is a big county and West Cork is another planet compared to where I live. Anyway, they play in a West Cork league during the winter.

I’m thinking that it might be a bit of craic ... and something to do during the camogie off-season.

A lot of my friends from Ballyphehane end up playing for the team too. Compared to camogie, it’s a far more relaxed weekend activity. Matches are played on a Sunday morning and we wash it all down with a few pints after.

AoifeNi is also playing for Knockavilla, and her father is our manager.

I’ve always had an interest in soccer and I grew up playing with some of the lads in my local area. I played in school too, and with Wilton United FC. But again, everything was clashing with camogie, and camogie was my priority. For me, with sport, I was very tunnel-visioned and I just wanted to play camogie.

No other sport could splinter my attention.

I was never willing to sacrifice any part of my game for anything else. I played in Munster schools and would love to have played at a higher level of some description, but my compass always brought me back to camogie.

So, AoifeNi IS a teammate and someone I know. A friend of a friend, really. I can’t say that I know her much more than that.

We first speak at a mutual friend’s party in 2012. It’s pretty packed but we manage to peel off and start chatting. As with most parties, the crowd eventually makes a move towards town to keep the night going.

On the way in, I start thinking to myself, wondering what AoifeNi’s story might be?

Thankfully, I don’t have to question things for too long. We connect instantly. We start texting ... meeting up, and begin to figure out if we fit into each other’s lives. As time goes on, AoifeNi becomes more than a Snapchat acquaintance to me. She’s Aoife NÍ Chrualaoí, and we share a lot of common interests.

We both love food and cooking. We love sport too. She doesn’t play camogie, but she soon starts attending my games. She’s there in Croke Park to witness the defeat to Wexford in the 2012 All-Ireland final. Already, she’s signing up to suffer through the cruellest sides of sport with me.

Friday nights are for us in the early days. Aoife works as a teacher, and when school’s out at the end of the week, we hang out ... maybe go for a bite to eat and have a glass of wine. We just work well as a pair from the beginning.

We head out to Heir Island, to Aoife’s dad’s house, for our first proper time away together. It’s cold and sunny as we sit outside, off the southwest of Cork, shooting the breeze over cheese, crackers and wine.

You find out quickly enough if a person is annoying or not, and so far ... I like what Aoife’s about. We’re completely different in every way. She’s calm ... I’m hyper. I’m tall ... she’s small.

I wear completely different clothes to her, and the same with jewellery. I sleep soundly the night before our wedding, and she can’t get a wink. She’s non-confrontational, but stubborn too. She tries to prolong arguments, but whenever we row, I don’t allow her to let things fester. We have to deal with it now.

The issue must be discussed and then pack it away.

There’s just one tricky thing to navigate during that period ... Aoife’s not out. Now, I never officially came out. Straight people never have to confirm their heterosexuality and I just never stood up and announced to the world ... ‘My name is Gemma O’Connor and I’m gay’.

But, at the same time, my sexuality has been known to my friends and family since I was 17.

Aoife hasn’t reached that point just yet with her family, but she assures me that there’s nothing to worry about with them accepting her for her. We keep our relationship a secret for a while until she’s ready to unveil that part of herself to others.

We have mutual friends but we don’t tell them either for a bit. As time goes on, we just allow people to put two and two together, and figure out the easy equation. You don’t necessarily have to announce ... ‘Oh we’re together’. We just allow word to spread.

Sometimes, I do find myself resenting that a bit ... the pressure to verify a same-sex relationship. If I was straight, I wouldn’t have to do this.

That inequality does cross my mind at times.

I just don’t understand the obsession that people have about who other people get to spend their time with, or who they share their life with. That’s more than just an Irish issue, it’s a human one too. The treatment of people in same-sex relationships is so varied all over the world.

In some cultures, you can only do one thing and that’s be with a man or a woman. You have to flee to another country to earn the right to be who you are. Other cultures allow you to be as free-spirited as you want, and we have an open enough country here in Ireland which I’m very grateful for.

Gemma O'Connor (right) and Aoife Ní Chrualaoí's wedding day.

Gemma O'Connor (right) and Aoife Ní Chrualaoí's wedding day.

​

2 No big deal

​I’ve always tried to normalise my relationships.

That’s just the way I have always approached it. I don’t want it to be a big issue or a big deal because, to me, it isn’t. This is just the person I’m with ... and this is them and this is me. I’m not big into waving rainbow flags behind me or listening to Pink 24-7 but I just try to make it as normal as possible.

It’s funny watching people try not to be awkward about it, and doing their absolute best to show you how progressive they are. We meet people in the local parish and they’d be going ... ‘That’s Gemma now, and her paaaartner!’

It’s almost like a code to subliminally let others know that there’s a gay couple in the area. RED ALERT! RED ALERT! My friends and I always thought it was funny when people said it. We would be laughing, putting on a funny voice and going, ‘Oooh, this is my paaartner’ ... and ‘Don’t say girlfriend!’

I think the term came from the older generation.

I hear heterosexual people saying partner more and more these days. Older couples who aren’t married say partner too. I never stick rigidly to any one way of informing people about my relationship. I say partner, I say girlfriend ... and now, I get to call Aoife my wife, which is very weird to me.

A very formal label. There’s no stereotypical gay person, but I suppose years ago, people always saw gay women as either sporty or tomboyish.

Aoife’s quite the opposite. People might find it harder to place a label on her, and that’s why I don’t necessarily like labels ... you just like who you like!

The sexuality spectrum is so diverse and fluid. It’s a complete minefield and you could talk about it all day. There are so many identities and preferences, I can’t even keep up with what’s happening now. Gay, straight, bisexual, pansexual ... it’s a long list of orientations and of all the labels that are currently there, you might not even find anything that completely captures who you are.

Humans are evolving all the time. But whether you pin yourself to a label or not, I do think people are capable of falling in love with people, whether that’s a man or a woman, or same sex. I suppose that’s what happened with us.

There’s no description to capture who we are, and we just happened to find happiness with each other.

It’s important not to box yourself off from your desires. You don’t know anything if you don’t try it. You might think you’re completely straight and that you’d never fall for a woman, but until you meet somebody, you’re not really going to know that.

And if, God forbid ... it didn’t work out with me and Aoife, who’s to say she wouldn’t meet another man ... or a woman? I don’t know.

The same applies to me. I can still see an attraction in men, and I don’t believe that you are just shut off from one gender because you find love elsewhere. You can’t control what makes you happy.

That’s just life.

​

3 Coming out

​This is who I am ... I play camogie ... I’m in the army ... and I have a wife. That’s all you really need to know about me. My sexuality is just one part of my life. But it hasn’t always been easy. It isn’t easy for anyone who belongs to the LGBTQ+ community. One of my uncles on my mother’s side is gay. He had his ear bitten off in a nightclub, basically for being gay. I know a GAA player who is openly gay, and who was subjected to disgraceful abuse while playing in a league game against a rival ream.

This is why men are emotionally repressed and don’t talk about things. Or come out. How can they when we don’t create a safe environment for them to live authentically?

Don’t get me wrong, some innocent mind-games are harmless. That’s just trying to get inside the mind of an opponent and edge them out psychologically. But there’s a difference between giving someone an elbow or telling a player that their manager is warming up another player to replace them ... and calling someone a ‘faggot’.

That’s a whole different level of abuse.

The GAA culture is something that I don’t like for that reason, and it’s the same in soccer. These are games that are perceived as manly men playing manly hurling and football. You have to fit a certain profile for you to qualify as a man.

Verbal assaults at a football match is the reward they get for not hiding from themselves. Some way to treat someone who has the courage to not be a fraud. Knowing what could be waiting for them if they do take the step to come out ... a gay man will worry that people will think less of them for it.

Maybe they’re afraid to come out because they think it might create a weird atmosphere among their teammates in the shower after training and matches. It should be just widespread acceptance and support, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case. There’s the whole sordid pub culture that goes with it too, which makes it all the more difficult for people to be brave and find peace in their identity.

In my opinion, it’s harder for male players to come out, compared to female players, but it’s no picnic for women either. Kelly Holmes, the two-time Olympic champion for Great Britain, recently announced in public that she is gay. Her family have known for a long time but this was her first time to tell the world about who she is. She’s known since she was 17, but to speak openly about her sexuality at 52 must be daunting for her.

It’s different for me because I’m comfortable with talking about it. Everyone has known the truth about my sexuality since I was young. For me, it’s easy to talk about it, but for people at a more advanced stage in their life, it must be pretty scary.

​

4 Horribly wrong

​I’m out in Cork city one night when a friend of mine rings me in distress. She’s getting harassed and things are kicking off outside a bar. I’m just about to get into a taxi when she phones to tell me that a guy is calling her names over her sexuality.

When I arrive, I see that her aggressor is about 6’ 7” and standing in a doorway while she’s crying. He starts pushing me when I question him about it, and then I boot him up the ass to protect my friend. I later find out that this guy actually works in Cork and I see him all the time. He was hassling her because she’s gay.

Things can go horribly wrong in seconds, but those incidents are ten-a-penny. Unfortunately, you will always have people who will try to incite violence over nothing more than who you are.

On another night, I’m outside a bar when two lads roar out a comment from across the road. Not happy with what they’ve said, I decide to chase after them. One of them takes off, thinking I won’t catch up, and I surprise them when I do.

I trip one of them up mid-chase, and he falls straight into the middle of the road just as a car is passing. I can’t tolerate the offence, but I also can’t stop myself from thinking about what would have happened if he was struck by the car.

I believe that it’s important to stand up for yourself but, sometimes, it can come at a cost. And instead of just walking away, you do stupid things.

The man who was harassing my friend that night is a big part of that unpleasant GAA pub scene community. It’s a minority group but they are out there and they’re not afraid to be loud about their ignorance.

Sometimes I bite back when they provoke me. That probably just typifies who I am ... I wear my heart on my sleeve. But as time goes on, I learn to treat their homophobia with silence. Sometimes that’s the only way to guarantee your peace.

​

5 Can’t run from yourself

​It’s just not always an easy road. Some families are way more accepting than others, and some people have completely different experiences. Your family might be really supportive but your friends might not be, or vice versa.

Some people might take a very long time to come out, and the struggle can be further complicated by depression, anxiety, and suicidal tendencies. It’s crazy to think that people go through all that because of who they are, but that’s why being comfortable with your identity is so important. And why it’s equally important to surround yourself with people who accept, and love you for your identity.

You might face some, or a lot of opposition in your life, but you should never deny yourself from yourself. There’s so much to enjoy when you give yourself permission to live sincerely.

That really rings true for me after our wedding.

One or two girls contact me on Instagram with some really lovely messages. ‘Thank you for being you’, they write. ‘You’ve helped me with my sexuality’. That means so much to me.

That’s just one or two people that I can do that for, and hopefully, it’s just the start. I know I’m living right but messages like that are such a massive incentive to keep going, and influence others to do the same. It’s great to know that people are seeing this as normal and that you can be who you want to be, without fear. For anyone who is struggling with their identity or sexuality issues, there are a few things you need to understand. You can’t run from yourself.

Your true self won’t just disappear if you try to ignore it, or pretend it doesn’t exist. You have to confront it and the first person you must admit it to is yourself. Once you’ve accepted you for you, it’s important to try and talk to someone that you can trust.That might be a family member, a teammate, a friend or maybe even a counsellor.

The best thing you can ever do is open up to someone you feel comfortable with, and talk about what’s worrying you. That’s obviously not a simple order to follow, especially if you live in a household with people who don’t have an open or progressive mindset.

Maybe there’s a parent who has a way of life that’s discouraging to you. But even if there is a chance that you won’t be accepted, you should still say it out loud.

At least then, it’s out in the open and off your chest.

Carrying it around like a horrible secret is far more damaging to your mental health. It’s exhausting to live in fear, worrying that someone might figure you out ... every day. That can provoke people to have suicidal ideations, depression and anxiety. I know it’s not easy, but you must do all you can to avoid creating a dangerous environment for yourself. And have some faith as well.

You might get a good response from your friends and family when you open up about something like this. But either way, you’re unburdening yourself of something that your family should know.

Take that weight off your shoulders.

How can you live the life you’re supposed to lead if you’re not true to yourself ? You may have to lose some people along the way, but you’ll find your tribe too. That might take some time, but the journey to finding yourself is always easier than trying to live a lie.

Gemma O'Connor's autobiography.

Gemma O'Connor's autobiography.

​

