‘It’s all about the friendships that you make. The sense of fun’ — stars line out to launch Féile at Croke Park

Paul Conroy, Helen O'Rourke, Grace Walsh, Larry McCarthy, Shauna Ennis, Hilda Breslin and Diarmaid Byrnes at Croke Park for the launch of this year's John West Féile

Niall Scully

LAUNCH day in the old city. The John West Féile. Level 6 in Croke Park. High over the hallowed turf that every child dreams of.