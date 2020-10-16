It's a whole new ball game as Covid-19 will prove the GAA's biggest challenge in 2020 Championship

Championships are often about the survival of the fittest. 2020 looks like it will be as much a survival of the safest.

Stepping through the minefield of potential Covid contraction has become every bit a part of preparations, and, maybe more, as fitness work, tactical plays, nutrition and opposition analysis.

Even now, as we write, there have been doubts about Fermanagh’s participation in the remaining games of the league and Covid-positive cases in a host of other counties.

Avoiding it completely will be impossible. The GAA has set out guidelines for every eventuality, but, no matter what provisions are in place, there is an inevitability that almost all counties will get wrapped up in it at some stage. It’s a tightrope already experiencing many wobbles.

Expand Close Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup following the 2019 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup following the 2019 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mitigating against its worst effects is about as good a deal as any inter-county management can strike. That, and a bit of luck with timing.

And, yet, here we are on the cusp of a championship that looked like it wouldn’t happen at one stage earlier in the year, got a second wind at the height of the summer, but is now gasping a bit for air again.

Should it happen? That’s a fundamental question that has been asked regularly over the last few days and weeks, especially.

But the words of the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, in late August are worth remembering.

“We want the championship to go ahead,” he said. “I want an All-Ireland this year. I think it would be a symbol that a country is fighting this virus, that it’s not going to surrender to it. And I’d love to see the championship completed. And, like all games, League of Ireland, the whole lot, the rugby. It’s a challenge, but, to me, it speaks to us as a nation if we can make sure that we can organise our sports.”

Thus, the latest indications are that, even if the country moves to level-five status, forcing an effective shutdown, elite teams and athletes, among which inter-county GAA teams are listed, can continue to play.

Such a scenario, if it does arise, will prompt its own fundamental questions about players and management being asked to continue to carry the ‘fight’, as the Taoiseach put it, and operate when the rest of the country, their family, friends and work colleagues, are sitting tight.

Players, themselves, will, rightly, ask those questions. Playing for your county shouldn’t feel like a sacrifice – doing it, though, when everyone else is battening down the hatches feels a lot more like it.

Expand Close The front cover of Saturday's Irish Independent GAA Championship 2020 magazine / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The front cover of Saturday's Irish Independent GAA Championship 2020 magazine

The importance of the games going ahead, the potential entertainment and conversation points from week to week in so many communities that they can provide, when almost every other word uttered these days is couched in virus speak, cements the championships’ place in Irish life.

Consequently, the TV scheduling will reflect the empty terraces. All will be broadcast on live TV, or online through the GAAGo platform. Sky Sports are lifting their paywall, providing games free-to-air for those on Sky or Virgin platforms.

The timeframe is tight. Once the GAA made the decision to go ‘club first’ in its return to play, this was always going to be a championship with a real difference, with little or no trace of those summer competitions we have become so accustomed to. For the most part, the hurling championship, complete with new yellow sliotar, will play out under the glare of floodlights.

The club action has since been pulled, with cup celebrations contributing handsomely to the surge in a way that was doing reputational damage to the Association that simply couldn’t continue.

No set of officials have control over the night-time activities of its membership and communities, but what they can do is cut out the source.

Had the GAA opted for inter-county first, pulling a club season at this point would have been a politically tough decision.

As it was, perhaps the best-ever catalogue of club games played out that will leave the inter-county action with a hard act to follow in the coming weeks.

For economy, the GAA devised an 11-week club window that concludes, if everything remains on schedule, six days before Christmas with an All-Ireland football final, most likely in front of an empty Croke Park.

There is no room for sentiment, the instruction being that positive cases should be treated in the same way as, say, a hamstring injury. That’s the way it has to be with this ‘get in, get it done, get out’ approach. Into that mix is the potential for all games, including finals, to be decided by penalties, or ‘winner on the day’. The novelty is endless.

Football reverts to straight knock-out, a system last deployed prior to the 2001 introduction of qualifiers. For hurling, the time capsule is a lot more recent with a return to the pre-2018 qualifier format.

The opportunity for an open draw was much touted when the virus paused during the summer, the sense of opportunity lost prevalent, but, in the current circumstances, competitions that restrict movement like a provincial championship seems more appropriate.

The expected playing exodus did not materialise prior to, or during, the club season; quite the opposite, in fact. But, as the days shorten, the appeal lessens somewhat, especially for those in less successful counties eyeing the prospect of a much abbreviated season that arrives at the same, in some cases, brutal conclusion.

Not everyone is energised by the novelty. Yet, history will still record, provided it is not blown off course, that the provincial and All-Ireland championships were played for, and decided, in 2020.

And, when all the i’s are dotted and t’s crossed with regard to Covid, the competitive streak that underpins all the main teams will still manifest in the same way that it always does.

There may be understanding over schedules, game forfeits, penalties and prohibitions, but that doesn’t mean, in the heat of battle, that there will be acceptance.

For the footballers of Dublin and hurlers of Tipperary, there are titles on the line. Dublin can quickly switch focus to early December and an All-Ireland semi-final against the Ulster champions. Then it gets much more difficult.

At that stage, Jim Gavin will be more than a year gone, while opponents will also have been spared that dizzy feeling of watching Jack McCaffrey fly by them. You can’t underestimate the absence of either.

Yet, Dublin may feel that winning a sixth successive All-Ireland will be every bit a measure of them as breaking through the glass ceiling that the fifth was for so many years, until they did just that 13 months ago.

In some ways, the extended break will suit them and present this as the beginning of a new era, rather than an extension of the previous one.

But can they really dig down and find the hunger in the pit of their collective stomachs, like they did in the two Kerry games last year? An empty Croke Park against battle-hardened Ulster champions in early December is a far cry from what they are used to.

Kerry are their obvious closest pursuers, but the same defensive question marks that have followed them for a couple of years now still have to be answered. They’ll shoot a quick glance back on November 8, when they travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork, but, like Dublin, an All-Ireland semi-final looks like a date to put a red mark around for them for peak purposes.

Read More

In Connacht, Galway’s passage to a provincial final looks relatively assured, while Mayo will, without success there since 2015, probably need to see off champions Roscommon to join them.

Ulster provides one of the early forks in the road when Donegal and Tyrone meet on the first weekend of football action in Ballybofey. The winners will have a big stakeholding in the remainder of the championship, with Ulster pitched with Leinster in the semi-final draw.

The hurling championship throws up just as many question marks. Tipperary have failed to defend any of the six All-Ireland titles they have won since 1965. With back-to-back All-Ireland U-21/20 titles in the last two years, there is ample room for replenishment if they want to reach for it, but will they need to?

Kilkenny, Limerick and Galway all fall into the stereotype of teams for whom the conditions will suit – but, apart from the additional physical power they bring, certainly in the case of Limerick and Galway, is there any other basis for such an assumption?

After a traumatic couple of summers, the Waterford hurlers are back within a game of a Munster final. They won’t, for a minute, think they can’t beat Cork.

Limerick were right on the pace in 2019, but without form lines there are only assumptions, and there must be one that they will be getting close to a peak.

In Leinster, Wexford’s semi-final with Galway looks like a real defining game, even though hurling, unlike football, offers a second chance. But, for both, it’s a real temperature check.

On the other side, Kilkenny should be waiting in the final, but provincial failure for them would leave them without a Leinster title for five years (2016-’21) for only the second time in the last 100 years (1993-’98 previously).

It’s been an effort for all involved to get this far.

But the toughest climbs lie ahead for the 2020 championships. Whatever happens, it can only be a memorable one.