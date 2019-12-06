'It's a huge shock for everyone involved in sport' - Brian Cody reacts to Jim Gavin's Dublin departure

Not so.

The county’s most iconic sporting figure, Brian Cody, sat at the same table as Gavin at the All-Stars gala in the Convention Centre last month. “I had a great chat with him,” Cody revealed, admitting never having any sense that it would be the last time they’d share dinner as managers of their respective counties.

"It’s a huge shock I think for everyone involved in sport," Cody said in Nowlan Park at the official announcement that Kilkenny had sold the naming rights to their home ground to UPMC on a ten-year deal.

Jim Gavin stepped down as Dublin manager after seven seasons in charge. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"Like, what he has done, he was outstanding in every way, how he carried himself in the job, the way he did it and got the best out of his team.

"The way they played, what he stood for when he represented Dublin.

"He was outstanding, as a player, U-21 coach, senior coach, the way he managed everything, he’s terrific.

"He can look back with huge pride and satisfaction, and enjoyment of course, that he got from the whole thing,” Cody went on.

"Also, very, very humble and very, very unassuming, it was never about himself or talking about himself or anything like that. He produced teams that did their talking on the pitch, it’s outstanding what he did."

It comes as little surprise that Cody is an admirer of both Gavin’s work and the way in which he went about it over the last seven years.

The two share obvious leadership traits and both are GAA traditionalists.

Which is why Cody’s unease with the balance of the GAA calendar between inter-county and club action has become a recurring theme of late.

While stressing he was "not going to compromise my commitment to the county team while I am in that position", Cody also insisted: "That doesn’t change the fact I believe that the structure there is not best for the overall good of the Association.

"I think the club scene has been really getting a hard time," he went on.

"You play in April and then it’s ‘we’ll let you know when you’ll play again’ sort of stuff. Could be August, whatever, we’ll see, could be September.

"The balance is not right, it’s just not right."

Cody also clarified that the respective departures of Mick Dempsey and

Derek Lyng from his backroom team at the end of the season were not on the back of decisions made by him.

"I didn’t get rid of those (two) , you can be certain of that,” he stressed. “Both voluntarily decided to leave themselves. Both had given outstanding service."

Of DJ Carey and Martin Comerford, who Cody has recruited to his management team, he said: “Both have plenty to offer. Both were outstanding players. Both have outstanding experience of inter-county hurling.

"Great hurling men, great personalities and have huge amounts to offer," the 11-time All-Ireland winning manager concluded.

