It’s 10 years since the great Páidí Ó Sé died, but my memories of him still burn as bright as ever

We were not three minutes into our first conversation. Then he launched into a story about a former player with an inappropriate affection for other men’s wives.

To say that he had a love of Kerry is like saying Hitler had a problem with anger management issues.

On the field, Páidí Ó Sé was one of a kind. He won eight All-Ireland medals as a player and as a manager led the Kingdom to two All-Irelands. The best indicator of his talent is that he played in 10 All-Ireland finals but only one point was scored off him in general play in those games.

As a young Kerry team arrived on the train the day before the 1975 All-Ireland final, Páidí rushed off and was greeted by a photographer who asked him if he knew where the senior footballers were. “The Kerry senior team,” in case Páidí did not know what he meant.

“Back there somewhere,” Páidí mischeviously replied.

Before the 1984 All-Ireland final, Páidí extended his hand to shake Dublin’s Joe McNally’s hand but Big Joe raced forward and shouldered him, knocking him on his behind.

Páidí picked his moment for retribution. During the national anthem when everyone’s eyes were elsewhere, he kicked his opponent in the backside and knocked him over. Páidí had the last laugh as he held McNally scoreless and the Dublin forward was substituted.

Páidí was tough as teak. The best words I can find to describe him are “rough as a saw-edge, and hard as whinstone”.

This was Emily Bronte’s description of Heathcliff.

Páidí joked that he had a love-hate relationship with Cork fans. He loved them and they hated him.

For those of us of a certain age, the defining image of the Cork-Kerry rivalry saw Páidí Ó Sé knocking Dinny Allen on to the seat of his pants in the 1975 Munster final after Allen had thrown the first punch.

Then came a moment of classic comedy when the referee came running in to admonish the two bold boys and slipped on the wet ground. To add to the sense of incredulity, neither player was sent off.

Read More

Years later when I spoke to Páidí about it he couldn’t believe he wasn’t sent off, especially as the incident was shown on TV: “If it happened 30 years later I would probably have got a long suspension for bringing the game into disrepute! I am so thankful that there was no internet or mobile phones back then.” ​

As Kerry manager, one of the biggest controversies was about his relationship with star player Maurice Fitzgerald.

The wheels came off the wagon in the 2001 All-Ireland semi-final when Meath beat Kerry by no less than 15 points.

When a Kerry team loses by such a big margin in Croke Park, serious questions were bound to be asked, particularly when Páidí refused to start Fitzgerald.

The legendary forward is destined to be forever remembered for the All-Ireland quarter final in 2001 in Thurles against Dublin when his magical long-range sideline kick grabbed a draw for Kerry.

Many GAA fans were looking forward to reading Páidí’s autobiography because they thought it would be the perfect opportunity for him to finally reveal what his problem with Fitzgerald was, but in the end he said nothing about it.

When I asked him about all the controversy, Páidí gave me a long rambling answer which clarified absolutely nothing.

He smiled sheepishly when I quoted Ernest Hemingway at him that the great fallacy of life is to think that as we get older we grow wiser. The reality is we get more cautious. I asked him if that applied in this case. He favoured me with that familiar smile. He replied: “Especially in this case.”

Off the field, Páidí was unique. In God’s garden there was none rarer.

As a shrewd Kerry man, he was often asked for advice, including by a young woman who sought guidance on how to “uncouple” herself from a young man she was seeing. Knowing the young man in question, Páidí said: “Walk up to him with a big smile and say, ‘Congratulations. You are going to be a daddy.’ Then watch him run.”

Páidí enjoyed the company of the great and the good, none more so than that of former Taoiseach Charlie Haughey.

Páidí recommended one of his tradesmen friends when Haughey needed some work done on his mansion in Kinsealy in north Dublin.

His friend travelled to the estate early one Saturday morning and rang the doorbell. Mrs Haughey answered and then called her husband.

When he arrived at the front door Haughey looked at the man and said: “You should know that in the circumstances you should have gone to the back entrance.” The man apologised profusely and went around to the back door.

Haughey was waiting for him and guided him to the cellar where the work was needed. When the job was done, Haughey was duly called to inspect. ​

He expressed satisfaction and said, “I suppose you want to be paid.”

Haughey went away and returned with a cheque. The man was dismayed at how small the figure was but felt too intimidated to complain.

That night Páidí rang Haughey to impart his friend’s dissatisfaction. Haughey listened to the complaint, cleared his throat theatrically and said: “The signature on that cheque is worth much, much more than any money.”

Then he hung up.

Páidí credited Haughey with one of his biggest achievements.

“In 1985 I was captain of Kerry. I was not that long married and my wife packed my bag for me the day before the All-Ireland final. ​

“That night, though, I discovered to my horror that she hadn’t packed my lucky underpants. I had worn them in each of my previous six winning All-Ireland finals and I was absolutely convinced that if I didn’t wear them we wouldn’t win the final again. So in a panic I rang my mother. She told me to leave it with her.

“I rang her back an hour later. She said: ‘I have arranged for them to travel up on the train in the morning. I rang Charlie Haughey. He will send his car to Heuston station to collect them and he will have them in Croke Park for you in plenty of time.’” ​

The lucky underpants arrived on time and the match was won.

Having got to know Páidí, the word that I always thought of him was indestructible because of his powerful presence. On December 15, 2012, a great oak fell in the forest when he said his final goodbye. He was only 57. On the 10th anniversary of his passing I will not shed tears for his loss, but smile in gratitude for the treasure trove of marvellous memories he left behind.​

Taken from John Scally’s new book ‘100 Great GAA Controversies’