It’s 10 years since the great Páidí Ó Sé died, but my memories of him still burn as bright as ever

I will not shed tears for the Kerry legend’s loss – I will smile for having known him in the first place

Páidí Ó Sé with the eight All-Ireland medals he won as a player Expand

John Scally

We were not three minutes into our first conversation. Then he launched into a story about a former player with an inappropriate affection for other men’s wives.

To say that he had a love of Kerry is like saying Hitler had a problem with anger management issues.

