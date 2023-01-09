'It would be foolish not to speak to him' - Brian Cody gave Derek Lyng seal of approval ahead of new Kilkenny era

Richie Hogan is on board with Kilkenny for the coming season. Photo: Sportsfile

Kilkenny hurling boss Derek Lyng is delighted to have all of the elder statesmen he inherited from Brian Cody’s squad available for 2023, with former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan going once again for the Cats.

Hogan (34) has been plagued by injuries in recent years, with minimal game-time in the last two seasons, but the seven-time All-Ireland SHC winner is back in tow under Lyng.

There is further good news with veterans like Walter Walsh, Conor Fogarty and Cillian Buckley “raring to go” for another season as life under Lyng commences.

“Everybody is still on board,” Lyng said of the experienced quartet after kicking off his reign with a Walsh Cup victory over Offaly yesterday.

“The ambition is there with all the lads. There was no question of that at all. They have a fantastic attitude and they’re raring to go.

“They’re hugely ambitious players still and they’ve a huge amount to offer. I’m delighted to have them. They’re working through their own programmes at the minute. Wally (Walsh) had a knock at the weekend so he couldn’t be involved.”