'It was the worst night I encountered during the Troubles. I knew if I drove on, the soldier would shoot me'

In a new book, former Antrim hurler ‘Sambo’ McNaughton recalls the most terrifying night of his life

‘The Waiting Game I Played With Lone Soldier On Dark Country Road’ by Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton features in ‘Grassroots: The Second Half’, a collection of GAA tales spanning over 150 years, compiled by PJ Cunningham. It is the second volume of stories and will be launched this week in Croke Park by GAA president Larry McCarthy.

Sambo McNaughton

Every one of us remembers our first date. Mine was particularly memorable for two reasons. That was the night I met my future wife, Ursula, in Ballymena where she’s from. Coming out of the disco in the town, it was the night my four finest hurls were smashed up as a bit of fun by UDR members.

They recognised me as I approached the car. One of the soldiers was a lad who grew up 100 yards from my home. He, like his brothers, had joined the UDR and moved away from the village.

