'It was nothing fancy' - Gardaí break up post-match dinner of around 30 people from Roscommon GAA

Gardaí broke up a dinner of “circa 30” people which took place after a match in Co Roscommon.

The Roscommon senior team went head to head in a challenge match against Donegal on Saturday in Sligo and after the game was over, players and supporters stopped by in Boyle, Co Roscommon for a post-match meal.

Around 30 people attended the dinner in St Joseph’s Hall in Boyle, where they ate chicken curry and salad meal, which was “nothing fancy” according to Roscommon GAA.

Following reports of potential breaches of coronavirus guidelines, gardaí attended the Hall at around 4.30pm and “a group of people” agreed to leave.

A Garda investigation is now underway, which focuses on the organisers of the event.

Roscommon GAA maintains that the group were “socially distant” while eating the meal in the Hall.

“Roscommon GAA are preparing to play Armagh on next Saturday in the National Football League Division Two. As part of the preparation our senior football team played a challenge match against Donegal in Sligo on Saturday.

After the match was played the Roscommon team consumed a meal in St Joseph’s Hall Boyle where the members of the group sat socially distant and consumed their food.

Each action was carried out in full compliance with the Covid Protocols for Elite Sports. The Roscommon Senior Inter County Football Team is considered an elite team under the Covid Protocols.

Roscommon GAA are committed to compliance and adherence to the guidelines as issued by both the Government and the GAA.”

When asked how many people were in attendance at the dinner, the spokesperson said it was a “post match meal” and that players, including management, were in attendance.

“It wasn't a dinner per say it was a post match meal. Chicken Curry and rice with a bit of salad in a disposable box and a plastic fork/spoon, nothing fancy circa 30 people, players management,” the spokesperson added.

A garda spokesperson said that an investigation is now underway.

“Gardaí attended at premises in Boyle, Co Roscommon on Saturday 10th October 2020 at approximately 4.30pm, following reports of potential breaches of current Covid 19 regulations. Following engagement with Gardaí a group of people gathered in the premises agreed to leave. An investigation focused on the organisers of the event is currently underway,” said a garda spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the force “adopts the approach of the Four Es which sees Gardaí engage, educate, encourage, and as a last resort, enforce.”

“Where Gardaí find potential breaches of the public health regulations a file is prepared for the DPP in each case.

“While An Garda Síochána will seek to encourage people to maintain the necessary public health measures, it will intervene where there is non-compliance with public health regulations,” added the spokesperson.

Local sources said that that there was “much ado about nothing” in relation to the meal.

