‘It needs to be modern and comfortable for our spectators’ – Kerry eye €72.5m Fitzgerald Stadium revamp in Killarney

Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium needs upgrade works that will cost more than €70m, delegates were told at the Kerry county convention on Tuesday night.

Chairman Patrick O’Sullivan told the meeting that the venue needed a “major refit” to cater for the “needs of the people of Kerry into the future,” the Kerryman reported.

O’Sullivan also stated the county had met with a number of senior politicians to gather support for the renovation and that they would reveal a funding plan for the ambitious scheme in the New Year.

“Over the years, many new developments have taken place enhancing player and spectator facilities, most notably in recent times being the new dressing rooms and terracing at the Lewis Road end of the stadium,” O’Sullivan said.

“The stadium is regarded as home for the Kerry senior football team when the championship begins. However, right now, the stadium needs a major refit, upgrading it to a multi-event centre to cater for the needs of the people of Kerry into the future.

"It needs to be modern and comfortable for our spectators, not only to enjoy big GAA games but also to entice some of the finest Irish and international entertainment acts to this county. To do that, the stadium has to be modernised and upgraded.

“Since I returned as chairman of Kerry GAA, we have met the current Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Sports Minister Jack Chambers and Minister for Education Norma Foley. These meetings were arranged by local TD Brendan Griffin.

"Brendan also arranged for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to visit the stadium. All these meetings have been positive towards the planned project.

"Mr Varadkar spoke in the Dáil of his visit to the stadium and we also met Moira Murrell Chief Executive of Kerry County Council and updated the Council on our plans.

"Projected costing for the upgrading of the stadium is in the region of €72.5million. In January, there will be a more detailed presentation on how we propose to fund the project.”

O’Sullivan also stated that the county felt 18 was the best age for the minor grade and expressed reservations around the split season.

“There are mixed views on the split season. The players I spoke with are in favour of the split season, but it comes with its own problems.

"The lack of media attention for our national games after the inter-county season finishes in July is a concern - the national media just doesn’t have the same interest in club and county championships - while the difficulties in sourcing hotel accommodation and cost of same in Dublin during the peak holiday season are issues for both the county boards and GAA supporters.

“The 2023 season will see group stages in the championship format while the League and provincial championship will also have a big impact on the championship.

"Games will come thick and fast, requiring larger panel sizes due to injuries and the quick turn-around of games. Getting rid of league finals is not the answer, especially when counties have already voted in February regarding the format for 2023. We will have to wait and see how the split season will work in 2023.”