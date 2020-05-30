| 19.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It lingers, and never really leaves you' - the pain and regret of getting sent off in an All-Ireland final

Eamonn Scallan (left) and Tony Davis were both sent off in All-Ireland finals. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Eamonn Scallan (left) and Tony Davis were both sent off in All-Ireland finals. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Eamonn Scallan (left) and Tony Davis were both sent off in All-Ireland finals. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Eamonn Scallan (left) and Tony Davis were both sent off in All-Ireland finals. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The long walk is not that long, in the literal sense.

When Eamonn Scallan was sent off in the 1996 All-Ireland hurling final, an athlete like him, in mint physical condition, would scarcely notice the stroll to the sideline from where Pat Horan made the decision that his playing contribution was at an end. But the distance is figurative, a state of mind, a journey that seems like it might never end.

It goes beyond the short walk from the privileged area inside the white lines to the space occupied by the great majority outside, the moment of sudden transition from being a player to being no longer a part of the biggest game of your life. It carries on after the followers have gone back to the action and maybe cursed your impetuosity. And far beyond the game, too, won or lost. Depending on who you are, and how events happened, it might be with you for the rest of your life.