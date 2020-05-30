'It lingers, and never really leaves you' - the pain and regret of getting sent off in an All-Ireland final

The long walk is not that long, in the literal sense.

When Eamonn Scallan was sent off in the 1996 All-Ireland hurling final, an athlete like him, in mint physical condition, would scarcely notice the stroll to the sideline from where Pat Horan made the decision that his playing contribution was at an end. But the distance is figurative, a state of mind, a journey that seems like it might never end.

It goes beyond the short walk from the privileged area inside the white lines to the space occupied by the great majority outside, the moment of sudden transition from being a player to being no longer a part of the biggest game of your life. It carries on after the followers have gone back to the action and maybe cursed your impetuosity. And far beyond the game, too, won or lost. Depending on who you are, and how events happened, it might be with you for the rest of your life.

Scallan never started another match for Wexford and still carries that sending off with him like a cross. He has accepted it as a life sentence without parole. He was only 23 at the time. Eight years later Wexford won another Leinster title that he reckoned he could have been part of, as some of his contemporaries like Larry Murphy and Adrian Fenlon still were. But he was never the same after the ’96 final.

He doesn’t hold a grudge against Pat Horan, who made the call. In the couple of minutes before the sending off the match had become heated and Horan had booked a player from each side. A flare-up occurred in front of the Limerick goal. The match was near half-time when play resumed with a throw-in between Scallan, the Wexford right corner-forward, and his marker Stephen McDonagh.

Horan releases the ball, they both pull hard, and then Scallan swings a second time. Behind the pair, Gary Laffan has moved in and impedes McDonagh’s second attempted swing, making Scallan’s look needless and dangerous. In isolation it looks a rash pull and Horan sends him off. No player had been served that judgement in an All-Ireland hurling final for 35 years. Wexford hadn’t been in one for 19 and not won one for 28. This was not an incident that would quickly fade from public memory or disappear in the wash.

"I was shocked to be fair," Scallan says now. "Very seldom I had my name taken, I don’t think I was ever sent off playing hurling or football for my club before or since. And the argument that I subsequently would have had was that Pat Horan, it would be wrong to say he had lost control of the game, but he was going to have to make a decision to get control of it. It was not that it was a dirty match but it was tough and there were one or two incidents there that had been let go. And I’d say that if he had let another one or two go it would have been a difficult game to referee.

"Gary (Laffan) would tell you he stuck his hurl in and hooked Stephen McDonagh and that meant I had what looked like a really wild swing. I mean if you look back on it on the television it looks bad, at the time I am not sure how bad it looked. Pat Horan had a couple of seconds to make up his mind. But I’m not sure if Eamonn Scallan got sent off because of a really dirty pull or because some control needed to be got on the match."

Being sent off in an All-Ireland final magnifies everything. "It ruined the day for family and friends and that is purely from a selfish point of view," says Scallan. "I mean the bigger picture is that it almost ruined it for the likes of George (O’Connor), Billy (Byrne), you know, guys like that and for supporters."

* * * * *

It is not known for sure how many players have been sent off in All-Ireland finals. The early records are unreliable. In hurling they were more of a rare occurrence. The — not-unfounded — view from the football community was that hurling had a higher tolerance threshold. Maybe too high. But football, too, had multiple incidents where leniency appeared the default position. Sending a player off on All-Ireland final day wasn’t what any referee ideally wished to do.

The Wexford manager Liam Griffin had prepared for almost every possibility ahead of the 1996 All-Ireland final. He didn’t expect to lose a player but when Wexford did they had a plan. They expected Limerick to be tough and physical. That year Wexford had lost only two matches, both in Division 2 of the league. One of those was in Kilmallock against Limerick in February. Griffin recalls that match as being “hot and heavy” and Limerick winning well. At half-time when they met again in September, Wexford, a man down and a point up, heard a simple message from Griffin as to what was required: “Pure hurling and no fouling.”

Laffan and Dempsey remained in the full-forward line and goalkeeper Damien Fitzhenry was to keep the ball wide, to minimise the advantage Limerick had with the extra man. They rejigged. Limerick panicked. Through sheer will and smart hurling, Wexford won with two points to spare.

"It was going to be difficult enough with 14, but the main thing was to cut down on the amount of frees because Gary Kirby could have carried Limerick with frees had there been a lack of discipline there and it would be impossible for 14 to win," says Scallan.

"So I think it was the belief players had in Liam Griffin and his organisation. The instructions were very simple and they were taken on board and just done. There was no panic stations or anything like that."

But Scallan was in his own world. "I remember nothing from the second half. My whole system just shut down once I got sent off. People asked me that question a week after that game and it was the same, you were just there, you were looking at the match, I suppose selfishly feeling sorry for yourself. But the bigger picture was that Wexford didn’t lose that game and they didn’t thankfully.

"What would it be like? It would be like going to an interview for a job that you are dead sure you are getting and then next thing you don’t. It is like a match you are playing that you are dead sure of winning and next minute you don’t. I just felt there was nothing I could do.

"But for me looking at it, I just felt completely detached. I didn’t offer anything. I almost cost a lot of loyal servants to Wexford their chance of winning an All-Ireland. And still to this day while I have my medal and all that, it doesn’t feel like I won it, if you know what I mean."

* * * * *

Three years earlier, Tony Davis was sent off in the All-Ireland football final against Derry, also coming up to half-time, also after a period when the game was becoming frayed and spiky. As Dermot Heaney went to lift the ball off the ground near the sideline, with Niall Cahalane in close attendance, Davis came flying in with a mistimed challenge. Referee Tommy Howard signalled with his elbow, by way of explanation, and sent the experienced player off. Davis played only one more year for Cork and admits he never had the same appetite after that.

On the surface, it looked like he was having a dream year. That spring his club, O’Donovan Rossa, won the All-Ireland club title. Davis had already won two All-Ireland senior medals with Cork and they were favourites to land a third. In the first play of the match against Derry, he took a pass from Mick McCarthy, did a neat sidestep on to his right and kicked the ball confidently over the bar to open the scoring.

But privately he had been through an unthinkably tough time. Shortly before the All-Ireland final, he and his wife Caroline’s first child, Shane, died at only a few weeks old from a heart defect that hadn’t been diagnosed at birth.

"To put everything into context, it was a disaster. That’s why in a way, look, the sending off was a disaster, it was a disaster for Cork, it was a disaster for Don, my brother, because Don didn’t win an All-Ireland after all his years playing. And with all the other circumstances around it, it was just one of those times in your life when things are difficult.

"For me personally, then, it was just move on and get on with it because you couldn’t dwell on something like that. And while it is a disaster to lose an All-Ireland final, because I honestly feel we would have won that game if we had 15 on the field, not taking away from Derry in any way, they were a fabulous team, but in the wider context you can put it in its place.

"When you are looking forward to the birth of your first child and all the excitement around it and everything is going well in your life and when something like that happens it is pretty testing. But it puts football in its place, doesn’t it? I suppose the All-Ireland was whatever date in September, only two or three weeks after that, I am sure my preparation for that game wouldn’t have been great either."

He and his wife have three grown up boys now, in their 20s. "My wife was the one that was brave," says Davis. “Caroline wanted to drive on. To try to be positive about everything. In life Caroline is a very quiet person but very determined and strong. It must be a female thing, something takes over, that strength you get. But we were not the only ones.

"I know loads and loads of people that it happens to, and it is not something I talk much about. It is good for young people to be positive and look forward to the birth of their child."

Cork ended up losing the final by three points and when they returned to play Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final two years later Davis had retired. In the history of sendings off, his is one of those that is deemed harsh. As with Eamonn Scallan, the timing was crucial in every sense. The rising tension may have conspired to influence the referee’s mood and tolerance levels.

"I could have been sent of loads of times in games and I wasn’t," says Davis philosophically. "That’s life. It’s not life or death and you get on with it. But obviously there are huge regrets. Huge regrets for my teammates and huge regrets for Don in particular who didn’t win an All-Ireland. And for the supporters who were at the game."

* * * * *

In 1997, Eamonn Scallan came on as Wexford’s final sub in the Leinster semi-final against Offaly, but played no part in the Leinster final win over Kilkenny or the All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Tipperary. At a time when he ought to have been at his prime, he faded into oblivion.

"I could have picked up a third Leinster medal with John Conran (2004), with the players I had played minor with (in 1990). I felt I might have been able to offer something. But the level of interest just wasn’t there. It took me a long time to get over it."

He moved to Ferns and played and managed there for a while and is now managing the Wicklow hurlers after various spells with Wexford underage teams and a period as a selector with the Wexford seniors when Colm Bonnar was in charge. At one point the Ferns team went on a bonding trip to Galway. When they went into a local pub the ’96 final was being shown on television.

"There were texts starting to come in from nephews, ‘Oh Eamonn, you have three minutes to go’. That is only a bit of crack and that. But it is there. You are always remembered as the lad that was sent off in an All-Ireland final, not someone who helped them win an All-Ireland."

He says the experience has motivated him to offer his time to Wexford county teams as a mentor. "I have managed Wexford underage teams and minors and been involved with the under 21s and the seniors, and one thing it did do was, I always felt that I owed something back to Wexford. That is why I would have given my time to get involved with those teams. I wouldn’t say I was the greatest manager in the world, I wouldn’t say I was the greatest selector in the world, but I just felt that I wanted to give something back because on the day I needed to give something I didn’t and almost lost it for everybody else. Now that might sound a bit stupid but that was a factor in my decision to get involved with teams like that in Wexford."

The Wexford management and players were supportive at the time but Scallan admits he was a quiet character and processed the feelings privately. "I dealt with it completely on my own. I never would have spoken to anybody about it, I’d say you’re the only person I have ever to spoken to about it. I wouldn’t have spoken to my parents about it, I wouldn’t have spoken to my wife about it. I wouldn’t have spoken to anyone about it.

"It is only raised as a bit of crack now, I don’t know whether people felt it was too touchy a subject or inappropriate or what. To be fair to supporters and players it was never something that was held against me either. I am not saying there weren’t any approaches to talk or a case that the management left me on my own, that wasn’t the case, it was just that I wasn’t responsive and didn’t take the olive branch."

He was at last year’s All-Ireland final where Richie Hogan was sent off, like he had been, shortly before half-time. Unlike in Scallan’s case, Hogan didn’t have the consolation of his team winning. "See Richie," says Scallan, "and I don’t mean to lessen what he experienced, but Kilkenny have won a hell of a lot more All-Irelands than Wexford have. Wexford were up there for the first time since 1977 and haven’t been back since. The occasion was really big for Wexford at the time and that’s why the indiscretion, my indiscretion, could have been far, far greater than Richie’s was last year. And I am sure if you spoke to Richie Hogan he would feel the very same way about getting sent off as I did. You feel you have let everybody down, you feel isolated, you have no interest in hurling, you start thinking about yourself."

* * * * *

Scallan met Pat Horan in Croke Park in recent years and had a perfectly civil few drinks after a match. No mention was made of ’96. That first night when Wexford celebrated their All-Ireland win almost 24 years ago, Scallan’s mother made a beeline for Horan at the post-match banquet and emptied some of her frustration. But mothers are rarely impartial.

"To get sent off on the biggest day on the hurling calendar, probably the biggest day in your life, the biggest day in your family’s life, it lingers, and never really leaves you," says Scallan.

But can it define your entire career?

"Ah it does. For me it does."

Tony Davis is asked if he felt a sense of guilt?

"Absolutely. Of course you do. Because it’s your actions at the end of the day whether you deem them correct or you can make excuses for them or whatever, but you certainly have that feeling. Now I was lucky enough, I won two All-Irelands. I wouldn’t beat myself up about it. Obviously I had regrets."

He feels the decision was severe but has little appetite for holding a fresh enquiry. Too long ago. Life has moved on. "We were playing in an All-Ireland final and it is shit-or-bust most of the time to be honest with you, it’s edge of your seat stuff. You play with whatever level of aggression is allowed. That was a time in the game where the backs were up."

In 1994 he played in the All-Ireland semi-final loss to eventual champions, Down, his final outing for the Cork senior football team.

"In a way I didn’t have the motivation to keep going. I’d got a couple of injuries and I just didn’t put in the work to recover properly. I wasn’t young enough just to come back and play so the motivation really wasn’t there after that.

"Look, that’s the way it goes. I had enough."