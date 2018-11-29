Hurling and camogie have been recognised by UNESCO as protected cultural activities.

Hurling and camogie have been recognised by UNESCO as protected cultural activities.

'It is considered as an intrinsic part of Irish culture' - Hurling and camogie recognised as protected cultural activities by UNESCO

The ancient Irish pastimes were inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity today.

Uileann Piping is the only other activity on the list of protected cultural activities from Ireland.

UNESCO defines 'intangible cultural heritage' as the practices, representations, expressions, knowledge, skills that communities, groups and individuals recognise as part of their cultural heritage.

A delegation from the GAA travelled to Paris in October to lobby for hurling and camogie's inclusion on the list.

UNESCO described hurling as "a field game played by two teams which dates back 2,000 years and features strongly in Irish mythology, most notably in the epic saga of Cú Chulainn."

"Hurling is considered as an intrinsic part of Irish culture and plays a central role in promoting health and wellbeing, inclusiveness and team spirit. Today, the skills are promoted and transmitted through coaching and games in schools and clubs. As the custodians of Hurling, the Gaelic Athletic Association and the Camogie Association, both volunteer-led organizations, play a central role in transmitting the skills and values associated with Hurling."

A statement from the GAA read: "The GAA proudly welcome the decision of UNESCO to grant Hurling and Camogie the prestigious status of Intangible Cultural Heritage on our national game and wishes to greatly acknowledge the support of Minister Josepha Madigan T.D. and her officials at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for their support and assistance with this application."

Online Editors