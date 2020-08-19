'It is a nonsensical ban' - Westmeath to consider postponing club championship due to crowd restrictions

Westmeath could postpone their club championships until September 13. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Westmeath will consider the radical move of postponing all club games until after the behind closed doors rule is due to be lifted on September 13.

County chairman Billy Foley described the government decision to ban people from attending games as "nonsensical" and stated it was his own preference for the Westmeath championships to be paused.

The issue will be discussed by delegates at a meeting tonight.

The move heap pressure on the window carved out for inter-county games, with county teams set to return to training on September 14, just a month before they play competitively.

Foley had previously expressed concern about Westmeath's ability to prepare county teams next year, such is the devastating effect the pandemic was having on county coffers.

"It costs money to run games, and we are throwing good money after bad at this stage," Foley told Midlands Radio.

"My view is that, I would be hoping Croke Park would stop all games until September 13 and that they will make room for the club game as the priority. We'll have a good discussion tonight but my personal view is that we shouldn't play any more games until September 13 until they lift what is in my view a nonsensical ban."

Elsewhere, Louth GAA have moved all 15 of this weekend's championship game to their centre of excellence in Darver in light of the government decision.

Louth took the decision on Tuesday night and means Darver will host 14 football games and one hurling match at their base across Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Wee county chiefs plan to stream as many games as possible on their LuTV channel.

Online Editors