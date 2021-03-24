Is ageism a factor in how Cody and Harte are viewed in their native counties?

First Aidan Fogarty, then Richie Power senior and now Eoin Larkin.

They haven’t actually said that Kilkenny’s men in dark suits should rock up at Brian Cody’s door with a ‘time up’ message, but they appear to be suggesting that the power-brokers get their wardrobes in order, just in case.

Cody will, of course, be in charge for a 23th year when (if?) the new season gets under way. Kilkenny head into it as defending Leinster champions, having been All-Ireland runners-up in 2019.

It’s not exactly an unpromising starting point, except when measured against the glittering era between 1999 and 2018, which yielded 11 All-Ireland and nine Allianz League titles.

Despite that, Cody’s tenure will come under more scrutiny than at any time since he took over in mid-November 1998.

Even some of those who played under him are raising questions before providing the ‘Brian knows best’ stock answer. Still, by talking about it, they are helping, unwittingly or otherwise, to make an issue of his lengthy term in the dugout.

“Brian has such a back catalogue of All-Irelands behind him with another team (pre-2015) and now he’s trying to build this team and he hasn’t had much success. If it was any other manager in Kilkenny, I think his head would be on the chopping block,” said Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty last December.

In January, Richie Power senior went further. “After the Waterford (All-Ireland semi-final) game, the feeling around the county was maybe time had come for a change. Nobody will achieve what Brian has achieved, the man has a phenomenal record, but I stayed managing my own club too long. Sometimes you have to stand back and let in a new voice.”

In recent days, Eoin Larkin, who will be the subject on Laochra Gael on TG4 tomorrow night, said that probably no one else would have got as much out of the Kilkenny squad over the last few seasons.

He then added something odd which, if it’s an accurate reflection of the mood in Kilkenny, points to a sense of delusion.

“I’d say real pressure will come on in the next year or two if he (Cody) doesn’t win an All-Ireland. Who’s to say if the pressure gets a bit too big that the county board won’t say, ‘Look, we need a change’.”

That suggests that Kilkenny believe the divine powers dress in black and amber and ordain that Liam MacCarthy cannot absent himself from the county for more than a few years at most.

Larkin also made another curious point which is difficult to fathom. He said that the team of ten years ago was “nearly on a par with the team now on ability”. The difference rests in mentality, he maintains.

Really? Richie Hogan and TJ Reid featured on both the 2011 and 2020 teams so they’re out of the comparison equation. Of the rest, I would suggest that, of the squad that lost to Waterford last November, only goalkeeper Eoin Murphy would have made the starting team a decade ago.

The truth is that Kilkenny’s supply lines haven’t been nearly as productive in recent times as was the case previously. Their last All-Ireland U-21 title was won in 2008, while their last minor success came in 2014.

Their days of senior domination have ended, but they aren’t exactly in crisis mode either, as their fourth-favourite ranking behind Limerick, Galway and Tipperary for this year’s All-Ireland shows.

Indeed, they beat Limerick and Galway respectively in 2019 and 2020 championships.

So why are “tongues starting to wag”, as Fogarty put it last December, about Cody’s continued tenure? Is it a case of expecting so much that reality gets ignored?

Mickey Harte had a broadly similar experience in Tyrone until he was forced out last November.

And that’s exactly what happened, irrespective of how Tyrone tried to dress it up by insisting that their new regulations made it necessary for a man who had been in charge since 2003 to apply for a further three years when he actually wanted only one.

Given the disruptions last year, it seemed a perfectly reasonable request, yet it was turned down. In the circumstances, he felt he had no option but to step away.

In all probability, he wouldn’t have been reappointed for three years if he decide to put himself forward again. Indeed, you wonder if the three-year regulation were put in place to end his time at the helm.

Harte’s treatment is another example of a county losing the run of itself. Tyrone were a top four team consistently in recent seasons, but it wasn’t deemed enough.

According to Harte’s critics, they would have won All-Irelands if someone else were in charge. No they wouldn’t, because they weren’t good enough.

Now it appears that Cody has to win another All-Ireland in Kilkenny to stop ‘tongues wagging’.

It comes down to this: a manager should be judged on how well he’s doing with the talent available, not on how long he’s been there.

Because if the latter becomes the deciding factor, it begins to smack of ageism for Cody and Harte, who head the older wing.

McGrath gave GAA sterling service

News of the death of PJ McGrath inevitably brought back memories of the 1982 football final and Seamus Darby’s late goal, which is still recalled as one of the most seismic moments in football championship history.

Opinions on its legality remain as divided as ever and will always remain so. As the referee who made the decision to allow the goal stand, PJ became inextricably linked with that momentous day when Kerry’s five-in-a-row ambitions crumbled.

He took the fall-out in his stride, once remarking to me that all the referee can do is call a game fairly, ignore all the noise around controversial decisions and move on to the next day.

He did it all better than most for a long time. He was also a top official at Mayo, Connacht and national level and had very definite views on how football should be played. He despised the negative influence of the handpass and argued for its restriction, something which sadly never happened.

May he rest in peace.

Covid casts WW2 shadow on GAA

With Covid numbers remaining stubbornly high and the vaccine roll-out proving to be slow and erratic with issues over supply and being lumped in with the EU’s cumbersome programme, the GAA public are resigned to very limited inter-county action this year.

Other than skipping the Divisional football finals and the hurling quarter and semi-finals, last year’s Allianz Leagues ran full programmes, albeit with a seven-month break between March and October, while the football championship jettisoned the qualifiers and hurling dropped the Leinster and Munster ‘round robins’.

The best that can be hoped for this year – and recent Covid figures have increased doubts over everything –

is four rounds in the National Leagues and a greatly restricted championship campaign.

That would leave 2021 with the lightest inter-county schedule since the 1940s when the National Leagues were abandoned for four seasons during the Second World War.