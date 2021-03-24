| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is ageism a factor in how Cody and Harte are viewed in their native counties?

Tyrone forced Harte out and Cody’s long tenure is being questioned in Kilkenny

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody during last year's All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Waterford in Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody during last year's All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Waterford in Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody during last year's All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Waterford in Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody during last year's All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Waterford in Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

First Aidan Fogarty, then Richie Power senior and now Eoin Larkin.

They haven’t actually said that Kilkenny’s men in dark suits should rock up at Brian Cody’s door with a ‘time up’ message, but they appear to be suggesting that the power-brokers get their wardrobes in order, just in case.

Cody will, of course, be in charge for a 23th year when (if?) the new season gets under way. Kilkenny head into it as defending Leinster champions, having been All-Ireland runners-up in 2019.

Most Watched

Privacy