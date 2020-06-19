Irish sport set for summer boost with matches and limited crowds allowed from June 29

Irish sport is to be handed a boost with the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions, with team sport set to allowed take place from June 29 with limited fans in attendance.

As reported by Kevin Doyle on Independent.ie, the government is revising its road-map after scrapping the original fifth phase, which was set to be on August 10. Although teams sports such as soccer, GAA and rugby will now be allowed return to action sooner than anticipated, the organisations at the top of those sports have already put plans in place to come back later in the summer.

As it stands, GAA club action is slated to return at the end of July, rugby will come back with Aviva Stadium inter-pros in late August, while discussions are ongoing surrounding the return of the League of Ireland.

Leinster and Munster return to their training facilities in UCD and UL respectively next Monday, but in groups of seven players and one coach in the initial training block.

The latest government advice could see club teams return to training sooner than had been originally planned, with GAA clubs currently scheduled to resume contact training on July 20. It is thought that date could be moved up following the latest government announcement.

When games do go ahead, the government say that from June 29, 200 people can attend an outdoor event, while 500 can attend from phase four, which begins on July 20.

Online Editors