Irish sport gets green light to host crowds of 500 outdoors

A general view of the action during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin last Saturday. The Government has now raised the limit on people attending outdoor games to 500.

Sport in Ireland has been handed a significant boost by the Government this evening with the staging of outdoor events to allow up to 500 people attend given the green light.

Up to now, sporting events such as League of Ireland matches and GAA club games have been restricted to a maximum attendance of just 200 people, including players and officials.

Irish soccer's domestic league returned last weekend in front of very limited crowds while GAA club games have also gone ahead. Some of those matches have taken place in large stadia which led for calls for the attendance limits to be reviewed.

The Cabinet - as part of their Phase Four lifting of Covid-19 restrictions - has given the go-ahead for sporting bodies to allow larger crowds attend outdoor events.

However, the Cabinet decided not to increase the number of people who can attend indoor events beyond the current limit of 50.

It means that League of Ireland clubs will now be able to allow some - or in the cases of its smaller clubs - all of its season ticket holders to attend matches.

Supporters of GAA clubs will also welcome the news as they will get a chance to see their clubs in action in their county championships over the coming months.

Last month, GAA president John Horan had called for that limit to be relaxed. "All we are trying to do is get people to be active outside and there is a pent-up demand for people to go to these matches," he said. "I don't think by calling for an increase from 200 to 500 that I'm putting public health or anybody at risk.

"We have put a lot of education and protocols in place to protect those involved in our games and I think it is a safe call to say we could cater for 500 in our stadia."

Meanwhile, ex-Carlow coach Steven Poacher sounded a warning note that there will be a "massive impact" if inter-county action commences later this year amid the threat of the coronavirus with some high-profile players stepping away from their counties.

Poacher expects things to be anything but plain sailing when inter-county games resume from October 17 and he predicts that "the s**t might hit the fan around Halloween" given the high volume of GAA players who are working as teachers.

"I can't see the inter-county season running as smoothly as we think it's going to be and I think the s**t might hit the fan around Halloween. It's a situation where we're totally in the unknown," Poacher said.

"My biggest concern is that inter-county is going to be played in the depths of 'flu season and that'll have a massive impact.

"A high population of inter-county players are teachers and it's the one environment where this thing is going to be rife. It will be a hub for spreading the virus so you wonder is it viable?"

Poacher also expects many players to consider their short-term inter-county future.

"Players are going to start thinking, 'Do I really want to go back to this? Do I really want to commit to this?' A lot of these lads are enjoying their free time with their friends, wives and girlfriends and their weekends away and golfing and hill walking.

"I've spoken to a number of players who question whether it's worth going back for such a short season in such a condensed period when people are trying to get back to a little bit of normality," he added.

Online Editors