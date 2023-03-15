The Irish Government has announced a grant of €500,000 towards the redevelopment of New York GAA’s famous Bronx home, Gaelic Park.

The funding – provided through the Government’s Emigrant Support Programme – was confirmed by Tánaiste Micheál Martin at a meeting today with representatives of New York GAA, led by chairperson Joan Henchy.

“As I continue my visit to New York over the St Patrick’s Day period, I am delighted to announce a grant of €500,000 from the Government’s Emigrant Support Programme to the GAA for the re-development of New York’s iconic Gaelic Park, which has for almost 100 years been at the heart of the Irish community in New York,” the Fianna Fáil leader revealed.

“As Irish communities across the United States evolve, the GAA has an important part to play in keeping Irish people in the US connected to home.

"The Association also helps us to connect new generations of Irish-Americans to their Irish culture and heritage, as well as those from other backgrounds who have an affinity for Ireland.

“The global GAA network is unique and it is something the Government is proud to be associated with. The Government supports the GAA in its overseas work, including an annual grant to the Global Games Development Fund. We have also, through the Emigrant Support Programme, supported a number of capital projects, such as the recent development of the facilities at Ruislip in London.

“We are delighted to be partnering again with the GAA on a flagship overseas project, one which will secure the place of Irish culture and heritage in the New York.”

Work has commenced on a new two storey, 12,000sq ft facility at the venue.

The $6.2m project has already received $2m from Croke Park, and the Government’s €0.5m contribution will enable the project to meet its March 2024 completion date.

The redevelopment will include a fully furbished function room, catering facilities, medical office, two development offices and downstairs changing rooms.