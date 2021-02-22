| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland's youngsters have suffered enough - they must be allowed to play and train with their friends again

Pat Spillane

Amateur sport has been affected once again by the latest Covid-19 restrictions Expand

Close

Amateur sport has been affected once again by the latest Covid-19 restrictions

Amateur sport has been affected once again by the latest Covid-19 restrictions

Amateur sport has been affected once again by the latest Covid-19 restrictions

I know I said last year I would never write about Covid-19 again but, feck it, I feel I have go back on that promise.

I’m doing so because I’m so frustrated, angry, sad, despondent and confused. And before the anonymous keyboard warriors rage against me, permit me to explain why.

I know how much suffering those who have witnessed loved ones dying from Covid-19 have endured. We’ve had far too many deaths in this country from the virus.

Most Watched

Privacy