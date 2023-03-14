However it’s explained or excused, one unquestionable reality remains – Ireland v England on Saturday should be in Croke Park rather than Lansdowne Road. Sorry, ‘The Aviva’, as it’s called these days.

The logic is simple. The game will be played in front of a 51,700 crowd while less than three miles away an 82,300-stadium lies idle. Come Saturday at 5pm, some 30,600 people will watch Ireland’s bid for the rugby Grand Slam on TV when they could be part of the great occasion.

Their tax helped fund the €191 million Government grant allocated to redevelop Lansdowne Road but it remains closed to most of them.

We keep telling ourselves what a sports-mad country we are, yet when a major event comes our way, we don’t make the experience available to as many people as possible, despite having the facilities to do so.

Let’s get organisational matters out of the way. Obviously, it’s not feasible to switch the game at short notice, and since there was no way of knowing that Ireland would be going for the Grand Slam on Saturday, the game had to be played in Lansdowne Road.

The broader issue is why all international games are played there when most of them could fill Croke Park.

That was proven in 2007-2010, when it hosted Ireland’s games while Lansdowne Road was being redeveloped. Ireland’s stock has risen higher since then so the market is there.

So too is the stumbling block in the form of Aviva’s sponsorship, which presumably stipulates that all international games be in Lansdowne Road.

That’s that then. The IRFU’s hands are tied. No way out, so don’t bother us with plaintive pleas on behalf of the dispossessed 30,600 who could be accommodated in Croke Park. Money comes before the masses.

Actually, it’s not that simple. Aviva’s sponsorship deal is reputedly worth between €4 and €5 million per annum for all activities (including rugby, soccer, concerts, special events, conferences etc).

How much less would it be if the IRFU negotiated an opt-out clause for a specified number of games? Ireland v England (in any year, let alone when the Grand Slam is on the line) and the visit of the French stand out as attractions where even Croke Park wouldn’t be big enough to satisfy demand.

Even if the sponsorship fee were cut by €1 million per year (and that would be disproportionate to the loss of an average of one game), the IRFU would still fare much better financially by moving to Croke Park.

With 18,500 more stand seats (say at an average of €100 per ticket) and over 13,000 Hill 16 spaces (average €50), gross gate income would yield €2.5 million more than Lansdowne Road.

Presumably, the GAA would be happy with €500,000 rent money, leaving an extra €2 million per game for the IRFU.

From an economic perspective, moving to Croke Park on occasions makes sense but you’ll never hear it from an IRFU mouth. Most of the commentariat are equally silent; so too with politicians, who had plenty to say about the GAA’s closed-doors rule pre-2005.

Imagine if that policy still existed. The GAA would be pilloried for refusing to allow rugby and soccer into Croke Park. Yet when it’s wide open for business, but never gets the call, there’s total silence.

It’s another example of different rules for different sports. Guinness will be emblazoned on the pitch next Saturday as part of their Six Nations sponsorship deal.

You’ll hear few complaints, no more than you will about Heineken’s sponsorship of European rugby. Yet, when Guinness were backing the hurling championships the GAA faced a vicious backlash every year from medical lobbies, anti-alcohol groups, attention-seeking politicians and broad sections of the media. It eventually led to an ending of a deal that had been very beneficial to the GAA.

It appears that drink companies sponsoring sport is acceptable, but only for international events. Another win for hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, back at ground level (literally), all international rugby remains at a venue with not much more than two-thirds capacity of an alternative a few miles away. There are no exceptions, not even for the biggest-demand games.

Munster Rugby wisely exploited the opening offered by Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s availability by renting it for the Munster v South Africa XV last November. It worked from both public interest and financial viewpoints as 45,000 got to attend, as opposed to 25,600 if it were in Thomond Park.

The same could apply in Dublin, only on a larger scale, if the Aviva deal were tweaked. Instead, 30,600 people will miss out next Saturday in the latest example of ground nonsense that has applied for over 30 years.

It included the FAI’s delusions about building their own stadium, the GAA delaying a decision to open Croke Park until 2005, the Government’s ‘Bertie Bowl’ self-indulgent fantasy and the IRFU’s complacency as Lansdowne Road fell apart to such a degree that they were forced to close it and rent for four years.

All that is behind us but the legacy lives on. And, as ever, the public loses out.

Why has it gone so wrong for Laois?

Pat Critchley, the only Laois hurler to win an All-Star, removed himself from the hype which engulfed the county in the days after a famous qualifier win over Dublin in 2019.

It earned them a place in the All-Ireland quarter-final for the first time since 1979, sparking hope that it would be the start of a new era.

“This can’t be seen as a one-off. We have to consolidate and drive on,” said Critchley.

For whatever reason, it hasn’t happened. Since then, Laois have won four and lost 27 of 31 Allianz League and championship games.

It’s a dismally disappointing return which, irrespective of how they fare against Dublin next Sunday, leaves them facing into a Division 1 relegation play-off against Westmeath.

That will be followed by Joe McDonagh Cup action, having been relegated from the Leinster Championship.

It underlines the difficulty facing counties like Laois who crack the glass ceiling season every so often, only to find the replacement is even tougher.

Liam Kearns – a brilliant manager

I always felt it was a great pity that Liam Kearns, whose sudden death on Sunday shocked the GAA world, didn’t get a chance to manage his native Kerry.

He proved with Limerick and Tipperary that he had a brilliant managerial mind, taking both into territory they hadn’t previously visited.

Limerick were unlucky not to win the 2004 Munster final in a period when they were genuine Division 1 material, while his achievement in steering Tipperary to the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final was equally noteworthy.

Offaly were the latest beneficiaries of Liam’s wisdom and were very much a work-in-progress in his first season.

A straight talker, you always came away from a conversation with him feeling you were better informed than before.

The tributes which have come in from all parts of the country underlines his popularity and the esteem in which he was held.

They are well-deserved. RIP Liam.