Inter-county managers to challenge three-month bans

Two inter-county football managers look set to challenge their three-month bans for misconduct deemed to have discredited the association after it was established that members of their county squads had gathered for organised training sessions last month.

Down's Paddy Tally and Cork's Ronan McCarthy are understood to be weighing heavily contesting suspensions that could keep them off the sidelines and the training pitches for the early rounds of the championship.

The three-month bans will not commence until the date when inter-county preparations can begin, a decision that is a further two weeks away.

Cork held what McCarthy said was a "team bonding session" on Youghal beach which was videoed and widely distributed, while Down explained to the investigating sub-committee that they had only arranged a gathering for new panel members at Abbey CBS in Newry which drew the attention of the PSNI.

A further penalty will see both counties also lose home advantage for one of their 2021 league matches.

