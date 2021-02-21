Inter-county game to return first and Allianz Leagues and club will go ahead as planned - John Horan

GAA President John Horan has reiterated that the inter-county game will return before club when lockdown restrictions begin to lift.

With training stalled after the GAA were stripped of their 'elite' status, there is still no confirmed date for the resumption of training or this year's Allianz Leagues and inter-county Championships.

Speaking at the PWC All-Stars last night, Horan confirmed the plan was to proceed with both competitions and stated it was the association's desire for inter-county to resume first after 2020 saw the club game return before a unique winter run off for the county championships and Allianz Leagues.

"There will be a programme of games for both our club and inter-county players once we get the green light from the Government that we can actually return," said Horan.

"It is a case of the numbers in the country and thankfully the numbers are going in the right direction and once that continues will be back on the playing fields. The inter-county, obviously, will be the one that comes back first and then the club.

"If you look at it in terms of the governmental levels it's always likely that the inter-county will be at a level above that of the club, so one would assume then that that is the road that we be pursued."

Horan also responded to claims that there was a lack of clarity over a return date for inter-county managers.

"We always made it clear that there would be four weeks notice, that is four weeks to train before any competition would start. In early January we pushed the starting date (for training) back from January 15 and then we moved it back further.

"Coming next week when we get the actual next level from the Government, our Covid committee will meet next with the GPA, the Camogie Association and the Ladies Association. We will make a clear decision then to give people an idea of when they are actually resuming.

"We are conscious that people's lives are on hold at the moment, that they want clarity and that they want a plan. We will give it as soon as we can. The one thing that we have learned out of this whole pandemic is that you have to be flexible in all your planning and ideas that you put together. We will have to remain that way."

When asked if there will be Allianz Leagues this year, Horan added: "We are planning to run Allianz Leagues, run the championship and run proper club competitions throughout the year, that's our plan."

