Inter-county championships still on track as GAA seeks 'positive engagement' with Nphet

An empty Croke Park Stadium as inter-county championships are set to start in October. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fresh resolve to stage an inter-county championship has been heard at two key GAA meetings over the last 24 hours.

A meeting of county chairs today heard from GAA president John Horan that the original plan was still very much on course, despite recent setbacks, and that money would be made available to counties through grants in the coming weeks.

And the fixtures calendar task force, which reconvened on Wednesday night to discuss ongoing matters around their proposals including the addition of a split season model which now looks set to be added to motions for Congress in 2021, also heard renewed commitment to proceed as planned.

In a statement issued this evening, the GAA confirmed plans were "under consideration" for a championship because of "increased optimism and appetite for inter-county games.

"The Ard Stiúrthóir informed county chairpersons of intentions to make centrally sourced borrowings available to county committees at the earliest opportunity to assist in the running of their activities before Government funding is made available."

The Government has pledged €40m to the three main sporting bodies, the GAA, FAI and IRFU which will be allocated for “specific needs with regard to solvency and continued existence."

The funding of football and hurling championship, in the probable absence of any crowds, is now dependent on some of this State money.

Croke Park will oversee the team budgets of each county ahead of the resumption of on September 14, though the meeting also heard that three inter-county football teams were suspected of still training in advance of that date.

New guidelines on expenses and the provision of services will be issued as part of a document being prepared.

Concerns over the financing of preparations, particularly in light of the 200 capacity for club games which have now been put behind closed doors for the next three weeks, have placed doubts over the sustainability of running competitions from October 17 through to December 19.

Many counties are projecting losses for the financial year of between €400,000 to €500,000 because of the loss of local gate revenues.

Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick, speaking to the 'Irish Independent' on Wednesday, said his board, like a lot of others, had no money.

We have two games in the league coming up, one down in Cork. What's it going to cost us to go there, €10,000? It's the cost. Nobody has any money."

Separately, confirmation is expected that the GAA's proposal for a parent or guardian to be allowed access a juvenile game is expected from Government.

The GAA made the suggestion yesterday, advising clubs that a parent or guardian could attend a game "where they consider it necessary for the welfare of their own child.

That confirmation is expected despite Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly's assertion on Newstalk on Wednesday evening that "you shouldn’t be going to watch your child play a match."

There was also a more conciliatory tone taken towards the National Public Health Emergency Team than Tuesday night's urgent call for "empirical evidence" to be shared on clusters relating to sports activities.

There has been 'encouragement' from chairpersons "to ascertain from NPHET the shortcomings in the wider sporting community that exist so that, if necessary, the GAA can review its arrangements and enable the Association to continue to play its part in the wider community effort to thwart the virus."

The statement ended: "The GAA looks forward to positive engagement with NPHET."

Online Editors