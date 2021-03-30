Inter-county and underage training set for phased return  

The Sam Maguire Cup ahead of the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin last December. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The shape of the GAA season may not be immediately apparent despite the expectation that inter-county and underage teams will get the green light to resume training at some stage in April when the Government announces its updated recovery plan today.

Little change in restrictions is anticipated over the next six-week phase but senior inter-county and underage training are two areas that were being examined with a view to restarting them from next month, though a potential start date, in light of suggestions of a phased return, is not clear.

A return to competitive action may not happen in this upcoming phase.

If the go-ahead for training is given from next week on, the GAA’s Covid Advisory Group would most likely align underage training north and south of the border for an April 12 start after the Northern Ireland executive last week cleared the way for such sports activity from that date on.

Inter-county training in the Six Counties is already permitted by the Northern Ireland Executive but is still prohibited by the GAA.

The GAA still plans to play all of its competitions as planned, though the longer a start date is delayed the harder it will be to fit everything in given there are still 2020 senior finals to be completed in up to 11 counties which will eat into time set aside for 2021 club activities.

