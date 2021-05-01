Intense heat on those who walk the white lines

The advice to Liam Griffin was clear from his fellow selectors, Rory Kinsella and Séamus Barron.

“Don’t even think about going out that gate,” they implored him.

Wexford had just lost to Meath by a goal in Division 2 of the 1994/’95 National Hurling League and the crowd were having none of it, congregating around the main exit from the pitch in Enniscorthy with menace in their voices and eyes.

It was his first year in charge and the expectation was that they would lift themselves seamlessly into the top tier.

As Griffin recalls, though, Oulart-The Ballagh were county champions the previous year and had been away for the weekend. Those that had returned were not exactly primed for battle so they were missing some key players. More simple for Griffin, however, was that, at the time, Meath had a very decent team. The shock factor was not as great as it seemed.

But the baying mob had the new man in their sights as he crossed the field.

At the gate, the steward offered the same advice as his selectors but Griffin was stubborn in his unwillingness to divert.

“‘This is the gate I came in, I’m going out through it too.’ So I said ‘open the gate.’ There were a few standing in front of me so I said, ‘Get out of my way’. There were fellas everywhere screaming, ‘Get the f*** out of this game’ and, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ All rubbish. Next thing this fella just spat in my face and that was it.

“It was a fairly big spit right into my face. I just pushed him, that was all. It was a disgraceful thing to do but they had such a notion, ‘How dare Meath come down here and beat us. You’re responsible for this.’ That’s what he was saying, that was disingenuous.”

To pour petrol on the fire, Griffin went into the Meath dressing-room and congratulated them on the win, unusual in the aftermath of a routine league match but a measure of the man nonetheless. The ‘mob’ didn’t see it that way though.

“Word got out that I had congratulated Meath and there were fellas ringing the radio station. A crowd got together afterwards and wanted me to be sacked. The papers made a big deal of it. ‘Griffin must go’ was the headline.”

As for the identity of the individual who left the contents of his mouth across the face of the man who would guide Wexford to their only All-Ireland title in the last 53 years, that didn’t take an in-depth investigation.

“I know well who it was. He’d be a big GAA man. A moment of madness for him but he led the posse. He never apologised. To this day I’d meet him and salute him still though.”

Griffin tells the story as an illustration for what life can be like for those who tread the white lines, inviting inevitable rage when things go wrong. More often than not, they are the first port of call for that.

What Griffin endured that afternoon came to mind when the autobiography of former Galway footballer and manager Kevin Walsh was launched last month.

The Invisible Game seeks to balance a coaching philosophy with a life story but leads off with an exchange that Walsh found himself immersed in after his Galway side lost to Roscommon in the 2017 Connacht final in Pearse Stadium, further highlighting the perils of management, not just at inter-county level but across the board. Often the white heat can be most intensely focused on those who walk the white lines.

For some in the county, Walsh had been leaning too heavily towards players from the west and that reached a tipping point when Roscommon triumphed by nine points.

Recalling one of the two moments that he “deemed the threat of assault to be real, where I thought I was going to be hit,” Walsh admitted. It was difficult for him to show restraint when the words flowed from the aggressor.

“Get Lavelle (Rory) out of goal....the Connemara b*****ks. And all the rest of the Westies. Get them out to f**k,” came the angry direction.

For Walsh, the only consolation in that moment was it was him being attacked and not one of his players merely following an instruction over kick-outs that had led to the rage. But there was more to come.

“You’ve made a laughing stock of us you stupid b*****ks, getting hammered by Roscommon. What would you expect with two fellas from the f***ing Aran Islands because you are out there and another from your own club? You’re a f***ing disgrace.”

That triggered a lunge from Walsh himself but those around him held him back, pacifism he was subsequently thankful for.

“I don’t know if I would have hit him or if I just wanted to put the frighteners on him but am thankful that neither of us got to find out,” he recalled.

Like Griffin, Walsh could recognise the aggressor again and, as it happened, there was an approach after an emphatic win over Donegal in a subsequent qualifier in Markievicz Park.

Needless to say, Walsh didn’t brook any audience this time either, even if the tone was sure to be a lot different.

“Anyone who thinks this is an acceptable situation for a man to be in giving his heart and soul for his county like he had always done, is unhinged,” he would reflect.

Yet they do. And see managers as fair game when things go wrong. Who can ever forget Tommy Lyons’ walk across Croke Park after Dublin’s 0-14 to 0-12 Leinster quarter-final defeat to Westmeath in the 2004 Leinster Championship.

After awaking Dublin from their seven-year provincial slumber, Lyons was unable to build sufficiently on that first year and by the time his third championship had come around the credit line had weakened.

Still, he could never have anticipated the vitriol that spilled from the Cusack Stand as he walked across Croke Park after that game.



As Lyons neared players and backroom members beneath the stand, the decibel level rose.

To this day he insists it didn’t bother him. But others felt it for him.

“None of that ever bothered me. I know people who were very upset for me. But you do these jobs because you are carrying the baton. I have always told people I carried the baton for Dublin for three years. Success or failure, I did it as well as I could,” he reflected.

While he has expressed disappointment in the past that those who dished it out to him so publicly were not ‘challenged’ by the GAA, his sense of it now is that it’s part and parcel of what managers can expect.

“We’ve all been around pitches around the country, there is an element in the GAA who think once they pay in they can say what they like to anyone.

“The GAA is reflective of society. It is the broadest membership and fan base of any sport. It encompasses everybody, it is a community product. Once you are a community product you have to deal with everybody in that community. What goes with that territory is you have the extremes.

“You have an awful lot more nice people in the GAA than you would have the other way. It would be a very small element of people.”

Did he know who they were? “I had a fair idea. People rang me to say who they were and I said, ‘Move on, forget about it, no interest.’”

As players, Kerry’s Páidí Ó Sé and Cork’s Larry Tompkins were among the toughest of all. But as managers of teams that fell below their supporters’ expectations of them on certain days, they too faced a physical threat.

At the end of Tompkins’ last game in charge, a 2003 qualifier defeat to Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park, a ‘supporter’ wearing a red shirt was apprehended as he got close to him with intent clearly recognisable in his demeanour.

Later that summer, in his last game in charge of Kerry, Ó Sé was confronted by an angry spectator who was known in Kerry GAA circles and subsequently struck out at him before stewards intervened as Tyrone closed out that famous 0-13 to 0-6 All-Ireland semi-final win over the Kingdom.

Páidí took it lightly, suggesting that after all his years in Croke Park maybe he was “entitled to a haymaker.” But still, it showed easily it could happen on one of the biggest days of the year.

Letter-writing is a common form of abuse of managers too. When Éamonn Fitzmaurice stepped down as Kerry manager in 2018, he drew attention to letters he received during the course of his six-year reign, highlighting a more sinister turn of events though when a player received one urging him to “jump off a cliff.”

Fitzmaurice’s revelations triggered others to share their experiences of the perils of the white line, ones which have not receded, it seems, with the passing of time.