| -0.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Intense heat on those who walk the white lines

Wrath of angry fans towards inter-county managers can go beyond what is acceptable in any society 

A Kerry supporter confronts Kerry manager Páidí Ó Sé during the closing stages of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone in August 2003. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

A Kerry supporter confronts Kerry manager Páidí Ó Sé during the closing stages of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone in August 2003. Photo: Sportsfile

A Kerry supporter confronts Kerry manager Páidí Ó Sé during the closing stages of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone in August 2003. Photo: Sportsfile

A Kerry supporter confronts Kerry manager Páidí Ó Sé during the closing stages of the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone in August 2003. Photo: Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

The advice to Liam Griffin was clear from his fellow selectors, Rory Kinsella and Séamus Barron.

Don’t even think about going out that gate,” they implored him.

Most Watched

Privacy