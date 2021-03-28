Insurance will take a hit when money’s too tight to mention

News that the wages part of the players’ injury scheme was going to be jettisoned this year did not receive much publicity. It would not rank highly in pub debates — if there was such a thing — but it set alarm bells ringing in enough places to force a rethink. A lot of GAA players did not realise it, but this scheme was like your mother — something you only miss when it is gone.

The injury benefit scheme is one of the best around. It costs approximately €1,000 per team and from it a player can get up to €4,500 in medical expenses and €300 per week for 26 weeks.

It may not be the gold standard in insurance terms but it is a lot better than most sporting bodies offer. As a result, it has been open to the odd renegade — you hear stories of players crossing sporting divides to make sure they played a GAA match and were then able to avail of the scheme. Perish the thought that anyone would do such a thing.

There was always a shortfall in this scheme which was traditionally subsidised from central gate receipts. As you cannot get blood from a stone, something has to give.

The GAA’s new president, Larry McCarthy, and Director General Tom Ryan have suggested that clubs could solve the problem by paying more into the fund. About €900 per club would plug the black hole it seems. It should be emphasised that the injury part of the scheme is not affected, just the wages bit which in theory could give a worker a total of €7,800 over six months in the case of an injury which keeps him out of work.

There is a bit of security in that, even though most players don’t even know it. All they are aware of is that they are insured. The finer details are only enquired about when a problem arises. Of course it does not apply to everyone either, as those who work in the public sector or in other areas won’t need to avail of it as they already have good cover. And there are others who can rely on personal injury policies.

Many people are sceptical about insurance in general and there have been some who found the GAA’s scheme similar to extracting teeth — slow, painful and sometimes not living up to the promise. Insurance companies are like the man who is very sociable until a stranger’s cow wanders into his garden, they are extremely friendly until you try to make a claim.

In normal times clubs would probably growl a bit about the prospect of having to pay more for insurance and then just pay up. However, we live in strange and dangerous times and the reality is that all club finances have taken a major hit. The national situation may be dire, but there are clubs hanging on by their bootlaces and they are getting pretty frayed.

Typically, it costs at least €100,000 to run a medium-sized club. A small country club probably needs as much as 50k per year and that is without any bells and whistles — no expenses for players and, of course, a volunteer manager.

Many clubs are being killed because they are shopping on the celebrity circuit and paying Rolls Royce expenses to a manager for a Lada team while expecting to win the Grand Prix. It does happen occasionally, but players never seem to realise that personal responsibility, commitment and discipline are far more important than an outside manager.

Anyway, those sort of payments never get mentioned in the accounts. The lotto funds are plundered or miscellaneous expenses take a huge jump. There will be less of it this year — one of the very few upsides of Covid for the GAA. Clubs and counties have to live with a new reality which may be with us for a lot longer than we imagined when this all began. Many people won’t venture into crowds for a while. I am not just talking about matches in places like Croke Park because, for clubs, the important fundraisers like an Oscars night, Strictly Come Dancing or whatever the latest craze is will not get the crowds that it would have two years ago.

In the meantime, clubs who embarked on expansion drives like providing a new pitch or dressing rooms find the income has dried up but the repayments remain the same. The friendly local bank manager is no more. There was a time when the bank manager gave a loan on the basis of knowing you, your family and your character. The same applied to the local club. Now the local man listens, but he or she has little power to make a decision, so they feed figures into the computer and a reply comes back in a form of English which is never spoken in the local community. Either for good or ill.

Your local club has become dependent on the kindness of strangers to stay afloat. This is particularly an issue for clubs who are funding full-time coaches — those men and women do a great job in most places but have been hit by a perfect storm of no training in the primary schools, no training in the clubs and no money to pay them.

There are many very kind people in communities who give quietly. They are needed more than ever now. Most clubs are finding that very little in the way of membership fees are paid as yet. That river has not run dry but many parents won’t pay until underage training starts again. A horse whip is sometimes needed to get adult players to pay their membership.

Payment of fees is one of those funny things in the GAA. Many who should know better try to take advantage. Nobody would dare try and play in the golf club or tennis club without joining up. They could be quite a bit more expensive, yet ask for €100 for the GAA club and there is moaning and groaning. Some will think nothing of paying €100 for a ticket to see Manchester United or Liverpool, but ask them for a fiver going into a club match and they think they are being taken advantage of.

I knew a man at a gate once who had a great diplomatic way with the misers. He would just tell them to f*** off if they did not want to pay in. It solved all problems and everyone knew he would be on the gate when there was a match in that club. Very soon, everyone produced the money without question.

If this did not prevail you could end up with the situation that happened at a big championship final one year when there were more programmes sold than there were paying customers. Work that one out. Perhaps the programme was such a hit that everyone bought two, or perhaps something else happened. Incidentally, the programme was a folded sheet with the names of the players.

Anyway, back to the insurance issue. With a club facing scarce means and endless wants, an obvious saving would be on the extra cash needed to fund the wages part of the players’ injury insurance scheme. Some will need it after their first game back. And the lower the grade, the bigger the risk. Those who are carrying timber could blow a head gasket in the first five minutes. Better to err on the side of safety in these cases.