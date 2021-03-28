| 10.3°C Dublin

Insurance will take a hit when money’s too tight to mention

Colm O'Rourke

GAA scheme is like our mothers — we don’t miss them ’til they’re gone

News that the wages part of the players’ injury scheme was going to be jettisoned this year did not receive much publicity. It would not rank highly in pub debates — if there was such a thing — but it set alarm bells ringing in enough places to force a rethink. A lot of GAA players did not realise it, but this scheme was like your mother — something you only miss when it is gone.

The injury benefit scheme is one of the best around. It costs approximately €1,000 per team and from it a player can get up to €4,500 in medical expenses and €300 per week for 26 weeks.

It may not be the gold standard in insurance terms but it is a lot better than most sporting bodies offer. As a result, it has been open to the odd renegade — you hear stories of players crossing sporting divides to make sure they played a GAA match and were then able to avail of the scheme. Perish the thought that anyone would do such a thing.

