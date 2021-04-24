‘Inspirational’ GAA star Jamie Wall praised by Late Late Show viewers after speaking about life-changing injury

The Late Late Show viewers praised Cork GAA star Jamie Wall for being “an inspiration” as he spoke about how a life-changing injury has left him unable to play on the pitch.

However, this hasn’t stopped him from being involved with his passion, as he is now a GAA manager at both college and club level.

Jamie played for both the minor hurling and football team for Cork GAA and won three under 21 Munster football titles.

However, his life changed forever in 2014 just three days after he played in the Munster intermediate hurling final in Cork.

He suddenly lost the feeling in his legs, was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for emergency spinal surgery, but unfortunately became paralysed from his midriff down.

"The whole experience was in and out of lucidity,” he told host Ryan Tubridy.

"One really lucid memory I have is, I met one of the surgeons, a guy from Letterkenny called Ciarán Sweeney, and I distinctly remember him saying 'we're going to walk and talk because time is of the essence'.

"Just as we go into the operating theatre, I asked 'Are you going to make me better?' He turned to me and said 'we're going to do our best'.

"As the mask is going over you, you're like 'Oh crap. That's never good'."

The Cork native said when going through rehab he applied a saying his Maths teacher told him in school - if you don’t know how to fix a problem start with what you know.

"So I applied that from the start with my rehab,” he said.

"Then the natural progression with that was what am I into? Sport. What drives me? Sport. What makes me happy? Sport. What particular sport? GAA.

“So I got involved with Mary I and the coaching thing just kind of happened really naturally.”

Jamie said that coaching and being involved with GAA again makes him feel alive.

"It’s that feeling of being alive, the feeling of being sick to your stomach over it,” he said.

"It’s something I have to do because really, this is what gets me out of bed in the morning.”

Viewers praised the young man on social media for the candid interview, with one writing: “Jamie is refreshingly real.... Love the advice he quotes from his Maths teacher fadó, fadó.... When faced with a problem that you don't know how to solve, start with what you know. Sound advice."

Another said: “What an articulate, intelligent and inspirational young man is Jamie Wall. Cork shouldn’t wait too long!”

While a third wrote: “Jamie is talking himself down here a small bit. He was an absolutely brilliant player in both codes but for sure he’d have been a mainstay of at least one senior Cork team for a decade. But what he ended up doing meant much more to so many more people."