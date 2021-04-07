| 0°C Dublin

Inconsistent Covid rules only encourage teams to take risks

Martin Breheny

No excuses for Dublin but why can soccer train on while GAA squads remain idle?

Dublin senior football manager Dessie Farrell who received a 12-week ban from his county board over an unauthorised training session. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Dublin senior football manager Dessie Farrell who received a 12-week ban from his county board over an unauthorised training session. Photo: Sportsfile

A friend of mine texted last Friday night with a one-liner: “The Dublin lads are in the wrong sport.”

Why so”?

